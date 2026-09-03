



Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever hailed India as a transformed global powerhouse, emphasising its rise as an economic and technological leader during his landmark visit to New Delhi.





Standing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he underlined the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation across economic, political, and strategic domains.





De Wever noted that it was particularly significant to be in India as the first Belgian Prime Minister to visit in twenty years. He remarked that the gap had been too long and highlighted how India had changed enormously during this period, especially under Modi’s leadership.





He described India as not only the world’s largest democracy but also the fastest-growing major economy, a technological powerhouse, and a major geopolitical factor whose voice resonates far beyond its region.





He stressed that India’s transformation makes it an increasingly important partner for Belgium. While acknowledging Belgium’s smaller scale, he pointed out that the country is one of the world’s most open and internationally connected economies.





With 11 million inhabitants and a landmass 100 times smaller than India, Belgium has grown into the 25th largest economy globally. He highlighted Belgium’s world-class expertise in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, semiconductors, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and logistics, all of which align with India’s growth trajectory.





De Wever elaborated on the complementary strengths driving the partnership. He said India brings scale, talent, and ambition, while Belgium contributes technology, specialisation, experience, and access to Europe.





He emphasised that the purpose of his visit was broader than trade and commerce, aiming to elevate relations economically, politically, and strategically. He observed that prosperity and security increasingly go hand in hand in today’s fragmented and uncertain world.





He also recalled that trade between India and Belgium goes back centuries, but stressed that the connection extends beyond commerce, rooted in shared history and values.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed his Belgian counterpart at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a diplomatic milestone. The meeting covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations and pressing regional and global issues of mutual concern.





Earlier in the day, De Wever paid floral tributes at Rajghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the homage reflected shared values of peace, non-violence, and human dignity, which underpin the friendship between India and Belgium.





De Wever’s three-day official visit marks his first since assuming office in February of the previous year. His high-profile delegation includes Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken, underscoring the strategic weight of the mission.





The visit builds upon the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025, which brought hundreds of companies and resulted in numerous agreements.





Later in the day, De Wever is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a business summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The summit will focus on ongoing negotiations for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, a key priority for both sides.





Following his engagements in New Delhi, he will travel to Mumbai to meet commercial stakeholders in logistics, maritime ports, and the diamond sector, further strengthening economic ties.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit provides an opportunity to advance cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.





It also aims to deepen India’s engagement with the European Union and Europe more broadly. The presence of both political and economic leaders from Belgium highlights the seriousness of the effort to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.





ANI







