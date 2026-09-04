



Sol.One has partnered with DGVK Enterprises to introduce its advanced Saboteur drone and interceptor systems in India, with testing by the Indian Armed Forces expected soon. If successful, this could lead to large-scale orders, marking a significant step in India’s unmanned warfare capabilities.





The Saboteur drone is a quadplane design that combines eVTOL capability with fixed-wing endurance. It can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but also fly long distances with a wingspan of 4 metres and a range exceeding 400 km.





This makes it suitable for operations far beyond the front lines, with the ability to return for resupply, ensuring cost-effectiveness.





Each Saboteur drone is equipped with a Thales FZ 70mm rocket, enabling precision strikes against supply chains and enemy positions. The system integrates a 30x optical zoom ultra-low-light camera gimbal, providing full ISR capability and damage assessment. Even in jammed environments, the drone maintains continuous video feeds, supported by advanced communication management and onboard storage.





The Saboteur system is designed for swarming operations, with up to 200–250 drones capable of coordinated attacks. A single pilot can guide a swarm using applied AI, while additional operators can approve targets in real time. This swarming capability significantly enhances its effectiveness in contested environments.





For rapid deployment, the drones are containerised, with 15 aircraft fitting into a standard 40-foot high cube shipping container. This allows quick transport by commercial trailer trucks, enabling governments to mobilise drone waves efficiently. The system is available only to approved governmental buyers, underscoring its military-grade application.





Sol.One has already signed a strategic cooperation and investment agreement with DRONE VOLT in Europe, valued at a minimum of €50 million over five years. Converted, this represents approximately ₹450 crores.





Under this agreement, DRONE VOLT will supply propulsion systems and components worth €10 million annually (₹90 crores per year), while both companies will cross-invest €2.5 million each (₹22.5 crores). This partnership highlights the seriousness of Sol.One’s global expansion and its commitment to scaling the Saboteur UAV program.





In India, collaboration with DGVK Enterprises is expected to focus on localisation, testing, and eventual production. The Indian Army has already issued RFIs for drone interception systems and AI-enabled counter-drone UAVs, making the timing of this introduction highly relevant.





If trials succeed, the Saboteur could join India’s growing arsenal of loitering munitions, kinetic interceptors, and swarming drones.





The Saboteur’s ability to combine precision strike, ISR, swarming, and rapid deployment makes it a multi-role platform.





Its resilience against electronic warfare and its cost-effectiveness compared to conventional loitering ammunition position it as a strong candidate for India’s future drone warfare requirements.





Agencies







