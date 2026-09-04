



India and Belgium have signed 10 major defence-industrial agreements during Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s visit to New Delhi, involving 15 Belgian defence firms.





These pacts span rockets, ammunition, drones, mine countermeasure systems, tank turrets, sensors, and marine engines, marking a significant expansion of bilateral defence cooperation.





India and Belgium are deepening defence ties through a package of 10 industrial agreements. The partnerships connect Belgian defence technology with Indian manufacturing under the Make in India program.





The agreements were signed during the visit of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken, who were accompanied by a delegation of 15 Belgian defence companies.





One of the largest projects involves Exail Belgium and Larsen & Toubro. Exail will supply autonomous systems for mine countermeasure vessels being built by L&T. The first phase covers 12 vessels, with the program potentially expanding to 59 ships. This addresses India’s long-standing capability gap in mine warfare.





Thales Belgium and Kalyani Strategic Systems are collaborating on the local assembly of 70 mm rockets. The first rocket fully produced in India is expected in early 2027. This project strengthens India’s indigenous rocket production capacity while ensuring European supply chain resilience.





New Lachaussée has signed an agreement with Tembo Classic Engineering to supply a production line capable of manufacturing around 100 million ammunition rounds annually. The project is valued at about ₹450 crores, with delivery scheduled for 2028–29. This facility will significantly boost India’s ammunition self-reliance.





FN Herstal and Kalyani Strategic Systems are exploring a joint manufacturing centre for small arms, integrated weapon systems, and counter-drone equipment. This partnership reflects growing demand for advanced infantry weapons and anti-drone systems in India’s defence sector.





Belgian companies are also targeting Indian programs in armour, surveillance, and unmanned systems. OIP Sensor Systems is continuing work with India Optel on electro-optical systems for the Arjun tank. John Cockerill Defence is supplying turrets for India’s Zorawar light tank, designed for high-altitude operations along the Line of Actual Control. Its 3105 turret is already fitted on prototypes undergoing trials.





Sol.One is working with DGVK Enterprises to introduce its Saboteur drone and interceptor systems in India. Testing is expected by the Indian Armed Forces, with potential for large-scale orders if successful. Octave is expanding cooperation with Bharat Electronics in air-defence programs, including Akash Teer, ARUDHRA, IPSS, and IACCS.





Belgium also sees maritime security as a major area for future cooperation. India is looking to expand capabilities in mine warfare, underwater robotics, autonomous systems, and protection of ports, pipelines, and subsea cables. The Anglo Belgian Corporation is in talks with Kirloskar Oil Engines to support India’s indigenous 6 MW marine diesel engine program.





A Letter of Intent between the two defence ministries provides a framework for military exchanges, officer training, research, joint exercises, and maritime security cooperation. The two sides also plan to develop an industrial roadmap to expand defence manufacturing and co-development.





Francken emphasised that India is a rapidly growing economy and a major military power in the Indo-Pacific. He stated that trust must now be translated into concrete cooperation through joint training, industrial projects, and opportunities for Belgian companies.





The agreements also include institutional cooperation between the Belgian Security & Defence Industry and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, creating a platform for co-development under the Make in India program. This marks a decisive step in transforming political trust into industrial collaboration.





Agencies







