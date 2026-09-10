



Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is advancing a critical indigenous defence project to develop a 1,350 horsepower engine and complete powerpack for the Indian Army’s T-90 main battle tanks, replacing the current 1,000 horsepower system.





This upgrade, under discussion with the Ministry of Defence, promises enhanced mobility, agility, and a superior power-to-weight ratio, particularly vital for high-altitude operations in Ladakh and other challenging terrains.





The Ministry of Defence has already cleared funding support under the MAKE-I framework for indigenous development of this high-power engine. The government will provide up to 70% of prototype development costs, capped at ₹250 crore per development agency, with a mandatory minimum of 50% indigenous content.





This ensures that the project strengthens India’s defence industrial base while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The Defence Acquisition Council approved the requirement for a more powerful engine in March 2025, recognising the operational need for improved mobility in mountainous regions. The existing 1,000 horsepower engine struggles in thin air at high altitudes, leading to reduced performance.





The proposed 1,350 horsepower engine will significantly improve acceleration, climbing ability, and manoeuvrability, making the T-90 fleet more effective in diverse terrains such as deserts, mountains, and riverine areas.





Engine Factory Avadi, part of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, has already showcased prototypes of the 1,350 horsepower powerpack. These feature redesigned cooling systems with three fans instead of one, improved thermal management, and possible gearbox updates.





This marks a fundamental shift from the current T-90 powerplant, making it potentially the most powerful engine fitted to any T-90 variant worldwide, surpassing even Russia’s T-90M with its 1,250 PS engine.





The upgrade will allow Indian armoured units to reposition faster, negotiate obstacles more effectively, and respond swiftly in both offensive and defensive operations. In high-altitude regions like Ladakh and Sikkim, the enhanced engine output will minimise mobility penalties caused by reduced air density, ensuring operational readiness is maintained.





Beyond battlefield performance, the program represents a strategic investment in indigenous propulsion technologies, including thermal management, transmission integration, and powerpack optimisation.





Mastery of these areas has historically been challenging for India, but this initiative will build long-term expertise and self-reliance. It also supports the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by involving domestic industries, including MSMEs, in component manufacturing.





The T-90 Bhishma, weighing 46 tons, currently uses a 1,000 hp engine with a power-to-weight ratio of 21.5 hp per ton. With the proposed 1,350 hp engine, this ratio will rise significantly, giving the tank superior battlefield agility.





The upgrade aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to modernise its armoured fleet, complementing contracts for 464 upgraded T-90 MK-III tanks and potential integration of advanced active protection systems.





This indigenous engine project is not just a technical upgrade but a strategic leap in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. It will reduce dependence on Russian technology, ensure sustainability in tank production, and position India as a global leader in armoured vehicle innovation.





Agencies







