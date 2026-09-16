

ogram, Economic Times reported . Bharat Forge Limited has announced a significant collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle pr





This partnership marks a major step in India’s efforts to strengthen its indigenous UAV capabilities for defence applications.





Under the agreement, Pratt & Whitney Canada will assess engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will take the lead in engine-airframe integration, focusing on installation design and systems interfaces. The company will leverage its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems expertise to ensure seamless integration.





Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, stated that combining Pratt & Whitney’s globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge’s engineering and systems integration expertise will support the development of a world-class HALE platform. He emphasised that this initiative will enhance India’s strategic self-reliance and defence preparedness.





HALE UAVs are designed to provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across both land and maritime domains. Their ability to operate at high altitudes for extended durations makes them critical assets for modern defence forces.





Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head of Pratt & Whitney, highlighted that this collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to supporting India’s aerospace and defence ambitions.





He noted that Pratt & Whitney’s turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, making them well-suited for India’s HALE program.





This partnership comes at a time when India is accelerating its focus on indigenous defence technologies, particularly in unmanned systems.





The integration of advanced turboprop engines into DRDO’s HALE UAV program is expected to significantly boost operational capabilities, endurance and reliability, thereby strengthening India’s surveillance and reconnaissance infrastructure.





Agencies







