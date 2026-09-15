India’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Agni and Akash missile systems are undergoing major upgrades to extend their range and lethality, with new glide bombs and naval strike weapons also advancing towards induction.





The Akash-NG and Agni Prime are central to this effort, while the Gaurav glide bomb has already demonstrated pinpoint accuracy in trials.





The Akash missile system, which proved its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025, is being upgraded into the Akash-New Generation (Akash-NG). This variant is designed to engage multiple targets simultaneously with full 360° coverage.





It was successfully tested last year, and the Indian Air Force is now conducting user trials. The system will provide air-defence cover against fighter aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, anti-radiation missiles and subsonic cruise missiles.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), is developing the Agni Prime missile with a range of 2,000 km. This missile is unique in being launched from a rail-based mobile launcher, which was tested last year.





The launcher can move across India’s rail network, offering cross-country mobility, rapid launch capability, reduced visibility and independent communication systems. The Agni missile family already includes several inducted variants, notably the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,500 km, capable of carrying nuclear warheads.





Another significant development is the Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) named Gaurav. This 1,000-kg-class weapon has been tested from the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, achieving a range of 100 km with pinpoint accuracy.





Gaurav is designed to strike high-value targets such as bunkers and airstrips from a safe distance, keeping aircraft beyond enemy air-defence reach. Two variants are being developed, each with different warheads tailored for specific targets. A licensing agreement has been signed with Munitions India Limited for technology transfer, ensuring indigenous production.





The Ministry also highlighted progress on the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR), which uses an indigenous guidance system and can adjust its course mid-flight. Rudram-III is under development with both anti-radiation and ground-attack capabilities, expanding India’s suppression of enemy air-defence options. The Vertical Launch Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) is being designed to neutralise close-range aerial threats, including sea-skimming missiles.





These developments reflect India’s broader defence modernisation program, which is focused on enhancing deterrence and survivability against regional threats. The Akash-NG’s ability to counter multiple aerial threats, the Agni Prime’s rail-based mobility, and the Gaurav glide bomb’s precision strike capability together strengthen India’s layered defence architecture.





The integration of indigenous systems such as NASM-SR, Rudram-III and VLSRSAM further underscores the push for self-reliance in critical technologies.





Agencies







