



China has expressed surprise at Russia’s unprecedented generosity towards India, with President Vladimir Putin offering advanced defence systems including the S‑500 air defence system, additional S‑400 units, and a massive upgrade of the Su‑30MKI fleet valued at nearly ₹91,300 crore, The Week rreported





These proposals, described by Chinese media as ‘gifts’, signal a deepening India‑Russia strategic partnership that could reshape regional military balances.





Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India has drawn sharp attention in Beijing. Analysts, quoted by Chinese website Sohu, described Moscow’s defence offers as “generous gifts” and noted that Russia has never before extended such largesse to a foreign partner.





The surprise stems from the scale and scope of the proposals, which include advanced systems that are normally closely guarded.





Putin arrived in New Delhi with a defence package that featured joint production of fifth‑generation aircraft, a comprehensive upgrade of India’s Su‑30MKI fleet into “Super Sukhois” worth over ₹91,300 crore, and the presentation of the S‑500 anti‑aircraft system.





The Russian delegation also offered additional S‑400 squadrons, Pantsir‑S1M point‑defence systems, radars, and strategic submarines.





The S‑500, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and hypersonic threats at ranges up to 600 kilometres, would complement India’s existing S‑400 systems, creating a layered shield against aerial threats.





India has already inducted four of the five S‑400 systems ordered under the 2018 contract, with the final unit expected by November 2026. The S‑400, known in Indian service as ‘Sudarshan’, proved its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully intercepted Pakistani aircraft at long ranges.





Russia has now offered five additional S‑400 squadrons, valued at more than ₹50,000 crore, with deliveries expected within three years of contract signing. Moscow has also proposed establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility in India to support the S‑400 fleet, strengthening local sustainment capabilities.





The Chinese media highlighted that the combination of S‑400 and S‑500 systems would give India one of the most formidable air defence networks in Asia. Analysts noted that while India already operates the S‑400, the addition of the S‑500 would extend coverage into near‑space, providing protection against advanced missile threats.





This layered defence architecture is seen as a major strategic advantage for New Delhi.





Beyond air defence, Russia’s proposal to upgrade nearly 260 Su‑30MKI fighters into “Super Sukhois” involves new AESA radars, advanced avionics, electronic warfare suites, and powerful new engines.





The initial phase will cover 84 aircraft. Russia has offered its Izdeliye 177S engine, capable of delivering 14.5 tons of thrust with improved fuel efficiency and a service life of 6,000 hours. This upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of India’s frontline fighter fleet.





Chinese commentators observed that Moscow’s willingness to share such advanced systems reflects its need for a stable and financially secure partner. India’s ability to co‑finance research and development, coupled with its large defence budget, makes it an attractive collaborator.





The offers also align with India’s “Make in India” program, as Russia has proposed joint production and technology transfer.





For Beijing, the scale of Russia’s defence generosity towards India is unprecedented. The combination of S‑400 and S‑500 systems, alongside the expansion of India’s fighter capabilities, signals a strengthening of India‑Russia ties that could alter the regional security equation.





Chinese analysts admitted that Moscow has never before extended such advanced systems in such volume to any foreign partner, underscoring the strategic importance Russia attaches to its relationship with India.





Agencies







