



India is steadily expanding the footprint of its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile across the South China Sea, a development experts have termed the BrahMos belt strategy, India Today reported





This approach is seen as a way to strengthen regional deterrence against aggressive Chinese maritime moves without India directly deploying forces in contested waters.





The BrahMos missile, with a flight range of up to 290 km, was the star of India’s Operation Sindoor last year.





During hostilities with Pakistan, BrahMos strikes on air bases such as Nur Khan and Sargodha forced Islamabad to seek a ceasefire. Its precision and speed demonstrated its effectiveness, making it a game changer in regional military balance.





Three ASEAN nations have already signed deals for the BrahMos, while Thailand is evaluating the missile. The Philippines was the first to acquire it in 2022 for coastal defence in a deal worth ₹3,125 crore.





Vietnam followed with a contract valued at ₹5,900 crore, and Indonesia has agreed to purchase two BrahMos batteries worth ₹1,900 crore.





Malaysia is also showing interest. Together, these acquisitions form a chain of BrahMos batteries encircling the South China Sea.





Lieutenant General PR Shankar (Retd), who was closely involved in the missile’s induction, explained that the BrahMos belt strategy is not aimed at targeting China alone but at strengthening regional deterrence.





He emphasised that the strategy would not impact India-China ties directly but would signal to Beijing that it is dealing with a stronger India. He noted that China, operating at maximum extended range in the South China Sea, becomes vulnerable as its naval platforms fall within the arc of the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.





Tristan Tang, co-founder of the Taiwan Defence Studies Initiative, highlighted that while ASEAN is not an Asian NATO, exports from India and better coordination could create a BrahMos belt. This informal network of missile operators would act as a deterrent to possible Chinese amphibious operations.





The South China Sea is a vital shipping route, accounting for 21% of global trade. China claims about 90% of it through its “nine-dash line”, leading to overlapping disputes with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.





Beijing has built artificial islands and conducted naval patrols, resulting in standoffs with the Philippines in 2012 and Vietnam in 1974 and 1988. Smaller Southeast Asian nations have long struggled to impose costs on Chinese operations, but the acquisition of BrahMos missiles changes this equation.





The BrahMos is particularly suited for coastal defence. It is a ‘fire-and-forget’ missile that can be launched from land, ships, or fighter aircraft. Its speed and accuracy make it virtually impossible to intercept. Defence experts argue that no air defence system in China can counter the BrahMos effectively. This forces China to reconsider its maritime strategy, which relies heavily on deploying large naval platforms across disputed waters.





China’s concerns are evident. The Global Times, a state-run outlet, acknowledged in 2024 that the Philippines’ acquisition of BrahMos could give it striking capability towards reefs and regions in the Spratly Islands. Beijing is particularly sensitive about two waterways: the Strait of Malacca and the Luzon Strait.





The Malacca Strait is critical for China, with 80% of its oil imports and a significant share of trade passing through it. India’s recent deal with Indonesia to jointly develop the Sabang Port, overlooking the strait and located near India’s Great Nicobar transhipment hub, adds to China’s worries. The Luzon Strait, connecting the South China Sea with the Pacific Ocean, is equally vital for Chinese trade and energy security.





By equipping countries along China’s maritime periphery with BrahMos missiles, India is enabling them to bolster their military capabilities and strengthen deterrence.





This strategy allows India to raise China’s hackles without sending soldiers or ships into the South China Sea. It is a shrewd move that enhances India’s strategic presence in China’s backyard while reinforcing regional security.





Agencies







