



Member states of BRICS formally adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the summit held in Delhi on 12 September, condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms.





The declaration reaffirmed the grouping’s collective commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and the existence of safe havens. It also rejected double standards in countering terrorism, stressing the importance of consistency in global responses.





The declaration emphasised the need to counter extremism and radicalisation, particularly among younger generations. It highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation among BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through the sharing of best practices.





The member states vowed to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. They underlined that all those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the summit, said that discussions had made it evident that the changing world could not be steered by outdated institutions. He stressed that the Global South must have equal participation in decision-making at the world stage.





PM Modi further emphasised that the Global South must also have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them.





He noted that the gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action. He added that the New Delhi Declaration provides a clear direction for shared resolve and that it is now the responsibility of member states to translate these resolutions into tangible results.





The adoption of the declaration followed days of negotiations aimed at bridging divides between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which remain on opposite sides of the West Asia conflict. The West Asia crisis overshadowed this year’s summit, with Russia and China on one side, and the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the other. Consensus had appeared increasingly elusive amid escalating tensions, as the Iran-Russia axis and Arab energy giants pulled the grouping in opposing directions.





In recent days, positions hardened further as Iran-backed Houthis made rapid advances in Yemen. They captured the Yemeni port city of Mokha and the island of Perim from Saudi-backed pro-government forces.





Control of these strategic locations has enabled them to threaten traffic through the Red Sea, a critical waterway through which around 12 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil and 30 per cent of container traffic passes. This development added urgency to the summit’s deliberations and underscored the importance of consensus among BRICS members.





Earlier in May, when India hosted the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, members failed to reach a consensus and no joint statement was issued. Instead, India released a chair’s statement at the conclusion of the meeting.





The successful adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the summit therefore marks a significant achievement for India’s chairship and reflects the grouping’s determination to overcome divisions and present a united front on global security challenges.





Agencies







