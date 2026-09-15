



The United States has publicly acknowledged for the first time that it has deployed weapons in orbit thousands of kilometres above Earth.





Air Force Secretary Troy Meink revealed the existence of these “space control weapons” during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbour, Maryland.





He stated that the systems are capable of defending American forces against hostile adversary action in space, though he declined to provide details about the type of weapons, their deployment date, or their specific capabilities. This marks a significant disclosure of US military space capabilities that had previously not been described in such direct terms.





A spokesperson for the US Space Force separately confirmed the existence of these orbital weapons but offered no information about their design or deployment.





The Space Force described space control as involving both kinetic and non-kinetic means to contest and control activities in the space domain.





These capabilities, according to the service, can be employed for both offensive and defensive purposes. The acknowledgement underscores Washington’s intent to strengthen its ability to operate in an increasingly contested space environment.





The deployment of military capabilities in space is not unprecedented. The US and Soviet Union began exploring military uses of space soon after Sputnik was launched in 1957. One of the principal concerns during the early space race was the possibility of nuclear weapons being placed in orbit.





The 1967 Outer Space Treaty subsequently prohibited countries from placing nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit around Earth. However, the treaty did not ban all forms of military activity in space.





Governments have continued to develop technologies to protect satellites, disrupt opposing systems, and interfere with space-based military capabilities. The US, Russia, China, and India have all pursued various space and counterspace systems designed to affect satellites and other orbital assets.





Washington views China and Russia as its primary rivals in the space domain. The US Space Force has assessed that China develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of its broader military modernisation strategy.





Russia, meanwhile, is seen as considering space a warfighting domain, believing that supremacy in orbit will be decisive in future conflicts. These assessments form part of the US effort to prepare for challenges posed by adversaries in space.





The US Space Force itself was established in 2019 by President Donald Trump as part of the Department of the Air Force.





Its mission is to organise and conduct military operations in space, focusing on protecting US and allied space-based systems while developing capabilities to respond to threats against satellites and other assets that support communications, navigation, and surveillance.





Meink’s remarks now indicate that the US considers at least some of these capabilities to include weapons physically deployed in orbit. The administration has not revealed what those weapons are, when they were launched, or how they would be used in an actual conflict, keeping the specifics classified.





This disclosure comes at a time when the global space arms race is intensifying. Nations are increasingly aware that space supremacy could determine the outcome of future wars.





The US decision to acknowledge orbital weapons signals a shift towards greater transparency, even as the details remain shrouded in secrecy. It also highlights the growing militarisation of space, where technologies once confined to science fiction are now part of defence strategies.





Agencies







