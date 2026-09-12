



China Southern Airlines has announced the resumption of its direct Guangzhou–New Delhi service from 21 September, nearly six years after the route was suspended.





The decision was reported by Chinese state-backed newspaper Global Times and coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that arrangements are being made for the meeting, with Beijing emphasising its intent to strengthen communication and cooperation with India while managing differences.





The airline will operate one daily flight on the Guangzhou–New Delhi route using Boeing 737-series aircraft. Flight CZ359 will depart Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 3:35 pm local time and arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 7 pm.





The return flight CZ360 will leave Delhi at 8:20 pm and reach Guangzhou at 4:15 am the following day. According to Global Times, the resumption is expected to ease travel for tourists and students while supporting trade between the two countries.





China Southern becomes the third major Chinese airline to restore direct services to India after Air China and China Eastern Airlines. Air China resumed its Beijing–New Delhi service in April, operating three times a week.





China Eastern Airlines restarted its Kunming–Kolkata service on 18 April and had earlier resumed its Shanghai–New Delhi service in November 2025. These developments mark the gradual reopening of direct air links between India and China, which had been disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Indian carriers have also expanded their services to China. Air India resumed flights between New Delhi and China in February and is set to restart its Delhi–Shanghai service this month, with five flights a week.





IndiGo launched daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai in March, after restoring its Kolkata–Guangzhou service and introducing flights between Delhi and Guangzhou. Together, these moves are rebuilding direct air connectivity between the two countries after a prolonged interruption.





The timing of China Southern’s return is significant as India and China seek to improve ties after years of tension. Relations deteriorated sharply following the 2020 border clash in eastern Ladakh, which led to restrictions on travel and curtailed people-to-people exchanges.





Since then, both countries have taken steps to reduce tensions and restore economic and travel links. Reuters reported that India–China relations have entered a cautious thaw, with direct flights, business travel and trade links gradually recovering. China was India’s largest source of imports in the 2025–26 fiscal year, with goods imports worth about ₹11 lakh crores.





Direct connectivity is crucial as it supports business travel, tourism, education and the movement of professionals. Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University’s National Strategy Institute, told Global Times that the return of flights by major Chinese airlines reflects an improvement in bilateral relations. He added that stronger people-to-people exchanges could help facilitate cooperation and build greater mutual trust between India and China.





Xi Jinping’s visit to India is his first in seven years and comes at a time when both nations are attempting to stabilise ties while navigating complex economic relations.





Reuters noted earlier this week that the Xi–Modi meeting could help set the direction for the next phase of bilateral relations, although businesses in both countries continue to face regulatory, visa and investment hurdles.





The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues during their meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, which could shape the trajectory of India–China engagement in the coming years.





Agencies











