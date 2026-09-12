



Chinese Ambassador to India has signalled that New Delhi and Beijing are actively working to arrange a bilateral meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit.





The envoy’s remarks, shared in a post on X, highlight the continued momentum in top-level diplomatic engagements between the two Asian powers.





If finalised, this meeting would mark the third consecutive year that the two leaders have met face-to-face, following their previous bilateral discussions in Kazan, Russia, and Tianjin, China.





The continuity of these interactions underscores the importance both sides attach to maintaining dialogue despite underlying tensions.





Ambassador Xu emphasised Beijing’s commitment to building a constructive relationship with New Delhi. He stated that China intends to follow the framework established by both heads of state, acting on their strategic guidance, handling relations from a long-term perspective, stepping up communication, enhancing cooperation, properly managing differences, and fostering good-neighbourliness.





The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that President Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This confirmation ended weeks of speculation over Beijing’s representation at the summit and set the stage for a closely watched India-China engagement.





India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam, with the expanded grouping expected to deliberate on trade, financial cooperation, technology, artificial intelligence, energy security, climate action, and reforms of global institutions. The summit is being conducted under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, with New Delhi seeking to place Global South priorities at the centre of the agenda.





Xi’s visit is particularly significant as it marks his first trip to India since his informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019 for the 2nd India-China Informal Summit. The visit comes amid efforts by both sides to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.





Any interaction between PM Modi and President Xi during the BRICS gathering is expected to attract considerable diplomatic attention. The possibility of substantive engagement between the two leaders has emerged as one of the key developments surrounding the summit.





India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami had earlier argued that India’s BRICS presidency should be used to deepen cooperation between the two powers. Writing in the Global Times, he recalled President Xi’s remarks to Prime Minister Modi last year, where Xi described India and China as cooperation partners rather than rivals, stressing that both countries are each other’s development opportunities rather than threats.





Doraiswami highlighted that peace along the India-China border remains central to the broader relationship. He urged that differences should not automatically develop into disputes and emphasised the need for mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest to guide the partnership.





On September 1, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi shared a handshake ahead of the family photograph at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This symbolic interaction followed Modi’s invitation to Xi to attend the BRICS Summit, which Xi accepted while offering China’s support to India’s presidency.





With Xi’s presence now confirmed, the BRICS Summit provides India with a major platform for high-level diplomacy involving two of its most consequential strategic partners.





The gathering could carry significance beyond the BRICS agenda, particularly as New Delhi seeks to balance cooperation with both Moscow and Beijing while advancing its broader Global South priorities.





ANI







