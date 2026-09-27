



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has acquired a 23% equity stake in Conoship International Holding B.V., a Netherlands-based ship design and engineering company.





The investment is valued at €2.30 million, equivalent to approximately ₹25.10 crore.





The Share Purchase Agreement, along with the Shareholders’ and Cooperation Agreement, was executed with Conoship’s shareholders on 24 September 2026.





CSL’s Board had approved the proposed investment in January 2026.





The transaction has also received clearance from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.





Completion of the acquisition is expected within two months of the agreement’s execution.





The minority stake gives CSL access to Conoship’s advanced ship-design and engineering expertise. This is intended to support CSL’s entry into the European coastal and short-sea shipping market.





European coastal and short-sea shipping is increasingly focused on efficient, low-emission vessels that can operate between nearby ports without relying solely on long-haul maritime routes.





Through Conoship, CSL aims to strengthen its ability to offer advanced design solutions suited to this segment. The partnership can help CSL combine its shipbuilding capabilities with European design knowledge, engineering standards and market access.





CSL and Conoship will jointly examine significant opportunities in emerging maritime technologies.





A key area of collaboration will be alternative-fuel solutions for short-sea vessels.





These solutions may include vessel designs compatible with lower-emission energy options, supporting the industry’s transition towards cleaner coastal transport. The two companies will also explore prospects in coastal shipping and inland-waterway vessels.





Such vessels are important for moving cargo efficiently along coastlines, rivers and connected inland routes. The partnership will extend to related opportunities in the marine, shipping and offshore industries.





The acquisition is therefore not limited to a financial investment, but is structured as a strategic collaboration in design, technology and future-oriented maritime services.





For CSL, the move represents a route to broaden its international presence while improving access to specialised design capability for energy-efficient and low-emission vessels.





Agencies







