



A major security restructuring is underway in Jammu & Kashmir, with the Central Reserve Police Force preparing to assume counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism responsibilities at 21 locations across the Udhampur-Kathua belt, News18 reported.





This move marks a significant recalibration of security duties between the Indian Army and the CRPF, reflecting evolving operational requirements in the sensitive region.





Reports indicate that the deployment of specialised CoBRA teams is also planned for the sector. These units, trained extensively in jungle-warfare operations, will bring enhanced tactical capabilities to the CRPF’s presence in the belt.





Their inclusion is expected to strengthen the force’s ability to conduct precision operations in challenging terrain, particularly in areas where insurgent activity has historically been concentrated.





The restructuring does not signal a complete withdrawal of the Army from Jammu & Kashmir. Rashtriya Rifles personnel will continue to operate in the region, maintaining their established role in counter-terrorism operations. Instead, the current exercise is aimed at redistributing responsibilities to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and to balance the operational load between the Army and the CRPF.





Officials have emphasised that the handover arrangements are still being implemented, with deployment plans progressing in phases.





The transition is being carefully managed to avoid any gaps in security coverage, ensuring that the operational grid remains robust during the restructuring process.





This development comes against the backdrop of sustained counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu & Kashmir, where security forces have consistently adapted their strategies to meet emerging challenges.





The introduction of CRPF units, alongside the continued presence of the Army, reflects a layered approach designed to maximise efficiency and responsiveness in the fight against insurgency.





The inclusion of CoBRA teams is particularly significant, as their jungle-warfare expertise is expected to complement existing counter-terrorism frameworks. Their deployment will likely enhance the CRPF’s ability to conduct operations in forested and rugged terrain, which has often been exploited by militants for concealment and mobility.





The restructuring also underscores the government’s broader strategy of strengthening internal security by leveraging the specialised capabilities of different forces. By rebalancing responsibilities, the authorities aim to create a more flexible and adaptive security architecture capable of responding swiftly to threats across diverse operational environments.





While the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles will remain a critical component of the counter-terrorism grid, the CRPF’s expanded role signals a shift towards greater integration of paramilitary forces in frontline operations. This approach is expected to improve coordination and ensure that both forces can operate in complementary roles, thereby enhancing overall effectiveness.





The ongoing restructuring highlights the importance of continuous adaptation in security planning for Jammu & Kashmir. With deployment and handover arrangements still in progress, the coming months will reveal how effectively the new framework strengthens the counter-insurgency posture in the region.





Agencies







