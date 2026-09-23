



French aerospace major Dassault Aviation has successfully flight-tested two new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms aboard its Rafale multirole fighter aircraft, marking a significant step in the company's efforts to introduce advanced AI capabilities into future combat aviation systems, announced Dassault in a Press Release.





The development represents one of the latest milestones in the global race among aerospace and defence manufacturers to integrate AI technologies into frontline military aircraft, unmanned systems and next-generation air combat platforms.





According to the company, one of the AI algorithms was developed internally by Dassault Aviation's engineering teams, while the second algorithm was created in collaboration with French defence electronics leader Thales.





The achievement is particularly notable because it moves AI development beyond laboratory environments and simulator-based evaluations into actual flight-testing aboard an operational combat aircraft.





Dassault and Thales have long partnered on the Rafale programme, with Thales supplying several critical avionics, sensors, radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities that underpin the fighter's operational effectiveness.





While the French manufacturer did not disclose specific technical details regarding the functions performed by the two algorithms during the flight trials, it stated that the technology forms part of a broader initiative aimed at integrating controlled and supervised AI into the cockpit environment.





The company stressed that the objective is not to replace pilots but to support human crews by enhancing decision-making, situational awareness and mission execution during increasingly complex operational scenarios.





Dassault further stated that both AI functions have achieved a level of maturity that makes them suitable candidates for incorporation into future Rafale upgrade standards.





The announcement comes at a particularly important time for France's military aviation sector.





France is currently assessing future combat aviation requirements, including both next-generation fighter concepts and advanced upgrades for the Rafale fleet.





The issue has gained greater urgency following the breakdown of the long-running Franco-German fighter development project involving Airbus, which had aimed to produce a next-generation combat aircraft under the Future Combat Air System initiative.





Against this backdrop, Paris has been placing increasing emphasis on sovereign technological capabilities and strategic autonomy in defence.





The successful flight-testing of indigenous AI algorithms therefore aligns closely with broader French efforts to strengthen national technological independence in critical military technologies.





Additional information released by Dassault indicates that the AI initiative is focused on creating "controlled and supervised" systems that remain under human authority while assisting crews in processing large volumes of operational information.





The company has highlighted several challenges associated with integrating AI into combat aircraft.





These include ensuring access to high-quality operational data, whether collected during real-world missions or generated through simulation. Another challenge involves combining expertise across multiple technical disciplines ranging from aeronautics and combat operations to software engineering and machine learning.





Engineers must also ensure that AI systems can operate efficiently within the highly constrained computing environments found aboard military aircraft. Unlike commercial data centres, fighter aircraft have strict limitations relating to processing power, weight, energy consumption and system security.





Successfully adapting sophisticated AI models to these conditions is considered one of the most complex challenges in military aviation. The latest flight trials also build upon a series of AI-focused partnerships and development initiatives undertaken by Dassault during the past several years.





In November 2025, Dassault and Thales announced a strategic partnership dedicated to creating controlled AI technologies for both crewed and uncrewed military aircraft. That collaboration encompasses applications such as observation, situational analysis, mission planning, decision support and operational control.





Thales has simultaneously been advancing AI-based enhancements for Rafale subsystems.





One notable example involves the TALIOS targeting pod, where AI-assisted features are being developed to automatically identify and pre-select objects of interest for pilots, helping reduce workload during demanding missions. The technologies currently under development are expected to play a major role in the future Rafale F5 standard.





The Rafale F5 is widely expected to incorporate greater levels of automation, advanced networking capabilities and collaborative combat functions involving unmanned aerial vehicles.





Future battlefield concepts increasingly envisage fighters operating alongside uncrewed "wingman" aircraft capable of carrying sensors, weapons or electronic warfare payloads. AI is considered essential for managing these complex manned-unmanned teaming operations. Dassault has also expanded cooperation with emerging AI firms to accelerate this transition. The company has been working with Harmattan AI on embedded AI technologies designed for future combat aircraft and uncrewed air systems.





Particular emphasis has reportedly been placed on autonomous control functions and collaborative operations between the Rafale and future unmanned platforms. The broader global defence aviation industry is pursuing similar initiatives. Military planners increasingly view AI as a means of helping pilots process information more rapidly, respond to threats more effectively and coordinate distributed force structures across increasingly contested operational environments.





Sweden's Saab has already conducted tests involving AI-operated Gripen E combat aircraft.





Those trials included scenarios in which AI systems competed directly against human fighter pilots during simulated combat engagements. The experiments were intended to explore future concepts for next-generation combat aircraft and human-machine teaming. Similarly, in 2024, the Secretary of the United States Air Force flew in a modified F-16 equipped with machine-learning software developed by Shield AI.





The demonstration showcased AI's potential role in aerial combat and highlighted the growing confidence of military organisations in advanced autonomous technologies.





Dassault's latest achievement therefore places France among a growing group of nations actively validating AI capabilities aboard operational combat aircraft. The company remains confident in its ability to independently develop advanced fighter technologies while continuing to keep the door open for cooperation with future industrial and technological partners.





For the Rafale program, the successful in-flight validation of these algorithms represents an important step towards the gradual introduction of AI-assisted capabilities that could significantly enhance combat effectiveness while maintaining human control over critical operational decisions.





As future versions of the Rafale evolve towards highly networked and collaborative combat environments, AI is expected to become an increasingly important force multiplier, helping pilots manage complex missions and coordinate seamlessly with unmanned systems operating alongside them.





Dassault Press Release







