



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has completed the full structural assembly of the TEJAS MK-2 prototype airframe, with the first ground run scheduled for March 2027 and the maiden flight targeted for later that year.





This milestone marks India’s transition from design and component manufacture to full aircraft-level integration, positioning the MK-2 as a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force’s modernisation drive.





HAL has successfully coupled the front, centre, and rear fuselage sections of the TEJAS MK-2, creating a complete airframe ready for integration and testing.





This achievement represents a decisive step forward in the program, moving beyond the design phase into full prototype readiness. The company’s Chairman and Managing Director confirmed that the first ground run is expected in March 2027, with flight trials to follow by mid-to-late 2027.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed as a medium-weight fighter, larger and more capable than the MK-1A. It incorporates an elongated fuselage, close-coupled canards, and advanced indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar.





These features will provide enhanced aerodynamic performance, greater payload flexibility, and extended combat range. The Indian Air Force has identified the MK-2 as a replacement for ageing fleets including the Jaguar, Mirage=2000, and MiG-29, with plans to induct over 100 aircraft once production clearance is achieved.





HAL has outlined a four-prototype testing strategy. The first two prototypes will focus on flight safety, aerodynamics, and system integration, while the third and fourth will conduct live weapons trials around 2030.





If the schedule holds, full production clearance is expected by 2031. This phased approach ensures rigorous validation of systems before operational deployment.





The MK-2 will be powered by the GE Aerospace F414-INS6 afterburning turbofan engine, delivering 98 kN of thrust. This represents a significant upgrade over the F404 engines used in earlier Tejas variants.





HAL and GE Aerospace are in advanced negotiations to jointly manufacture the F414 engines in India, with an 80% technology transfer agreement under discussion. Establishing domestic production will reduce reliance on imports and secure a stable supply chain for future manufacturing rates. Several engines have already been delivered to support prototype testing.





The planned ground run in March 2027 will validate structural integrity and internal systems while the aircraft remains on the tarmac. Following successful checks, the maiden flight is expected later in 2027.





These milestones will be critical in demonstrating the MK-2’s readiness and advancing towards certification. The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification will oversee clearances before flight trials commence.





Despite the absence of a formal production contract, HAL has maintained steady progress, supported by the Indian Air Force’s active push for the program.





The MK-2 reflects India’s broader push for defence self-reliance, with HAL involving private-sector partners and MSMEs in component manufacturing. This collaborative approach strengthens the domestic aerospace ecosystem and ensures resilience in supply chains.





By combining advanced fabrication techniques, indigenous avionics, and a powerful new engine, the TEJAS MK-2 represents one of India’s most ambitious defence aviation projects. Its successful rollout and induction will reinforce India’s long-term air combat architecture and reduce dependence on foreign platforms.





Agencies







