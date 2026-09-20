

The Indian Air Force has now acquired advanced deep penetration bunker busters, specifically designed to target Pakistan’s newly established Strategic Complex Defence centre and its Next‑Generation All‑Domain Command and Control Centre (NG‑ADC2C).





These developments mark a significant escalation in India’s counterforce capabilities, with the modified Agni‑V missile system being tailored for precision strikes against deeply buried infrastructure.





India’s acquisition of bunker busters follows the successful destruction of two of Pakistan Air Force’s prized Next Gen Mobile Mission Control Centres (NG‑MMCC) at Nur Khan air base.





That strike revealed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s backup command‑and‑control infrastructure and demonstrated India’s ability to neutralise high‑value assets with precision. The new bunker busters are intended to extend this capability to hardened underground facilities.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been modifying the Agni‑V missile to carry massive conventional warheads weighing around 7,500–8,000 kg. These warheads are designed to penetrate 80–100 metres underground, enabling India to destroy fortified bunkers, missile silos, and command centres.





The modified Agni‑V, though with reduced range compared to its nuclear‑armed variant, offers India a credible deep‑penetration strike option against Pakistan’s most secure installations.





Two types of warheads are under development. The first is an airburst warhead, intended to devastate above‑ground structures or entry points of underground facilities.





The second is a deep penetrator warhead, engineered to burrow into reinforced concrete and rock before detonation. This dual approach provides India with flexibility in targeting both surface and subterranean assets.





A simulated image of TEJAS fighter jet dropping a deep penetrator warhead



The NG‑ADC2C, Pakistan’s ambitious next‑generation command‑and‑control hub, was conceived to integrate air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains into a unified operational framework. Its destruction would cripple Pakistan’s ability to coordinate multi‑domain operations.





Similarly, the Strategic Complex Defence centre, believed to house critical nuclear and missile infrastructure, represents a cornerstone of Pakistan’s deterrence posture. India’s new capability directly threatens these assets.





Strategically, this development blurs the line between conventional and nuclear warfare. While India maintains its official No First Use (NFU) doctrine, the ability to strike nuclear‑related infrastructure with conventional bunker busters introduces ambiguity. Pakistan, unable to distinguish between conventional and nuclear payloads in the brief flight time of an incoming missile, may interpret such strikes as part of a nuclear first strike, raising the risk of escalation.





The precedent for such weapons comes from the United States’ use of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs against Iranian nuclear facilities. India’s pursuit of similar capabilities reflects a doctrinal shift towards counterforce pre‑emption and decapitation strategies.





Analysts warn that this could destabilise South Asia’s fragile deterrence balance, as Pakistan may feel compelled to harden its Full Spectrum Deterrence posture further.





For India, however, the acquisition of bunker busters represents a leap in operational flexibility. It allows the IAF to target deeply buried assets without relying solely on nuclear options, thereby expanding its conventional strike envelope. This capability also signals to adversaries that India can neutralise critical infrastructure even under hardened protection.





The broader implication is that South Asia is entering a new phase of strategic competition, where advanced conventional weapons are increasingly intertwined with nuclear doctrines.





The next round of confrontation between India and Pakistan may therefore be defined not by traditional air campaigns, but by precision strikes against subterranean command centres.





Agencies











