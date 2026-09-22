



The Indian Air Force is preparing to begin the induction of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft MK-1A within the next one to two months, following the resolution of initial engine supply constraints and the execution of final aircraft testing.





Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit made this statement on Tuesday in Jodhpur, addressing questions regarding the delivery timeline and technical evaluation of the advanced fighter jet.





He explained that the initial delay was primarily caused by supply bottlenecks regarding the engines, which have now been received and successfully integrated into the airframe.





While clarifying the current status, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit mentioned that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, had previously addressed the issue. He noted that the primary reason for the hold-up was the lack of available engines.





With the engines now delivered and installed, the focus has shifted toward conducting thorough flight and systems trials to validate the remaining technical parameters before formal fleet handover and operational deployment.





The Vice Chief of Air Staff emphasised that rigorous testing is currently underway to clear the final requirements. He noted that only two or three technical parameters remain to be proven.





Air Marshal Dixit expressed confidence that these remaining technical issues would be overcome within a month or two, thereby clearing the pathway for the fighter jet to be inducted into the force.





Highlighting the critical role the advanced indigenous fighter holds for national defence readiness, he affirmed that the Indian Air Force is eagerly awaiting the aircraft's arrival.





This update follows remarks made on Friday by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kumar, who stated that deliveries of the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A to the force were experiencing setbacks due to complex software integration challenges.





Speaking to news agencies, he detailed that extensive software modifications were being actively carried out during the ongoing testing phases to ensure the system meets operational requirements.





The CMD explained that for deliveries to proceed, the aircraft must be completely mission-ready, a stage HAL is working intensively to achieve. Declining to commit to a firm delivery deadline, he highlighted that numerous software changes and check-in procedures are being navigated.





HAL continues its efforts to resolve these technical issues quickly to begin regular deliveries of the modern fighter aircraft to bolster the air force's operational strength.





ANI







