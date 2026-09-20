



Analysing stealth technology on the Su-57 fighter jet reveals a distinctive divergence from American design philosophy, reported Vietnamese media.





Both are fifth-generation aircraft, yet Russia’s Su-57 Felon employs digital pixel camouflage patterns rather than the uniform grey paint schemes favoured by American fighters such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II. This choice is not merely aesthetic but deeply rooted in tactical doctrine and technological priorities.





Stealth begins with aerodynamic shaping, airframe construction, and radar-absorbing material systems. These coatings often incorporate compounds like iron carbonyl powder, which absorb radar waves and convert them into heat.





The challenge lies in managing this heat, as it risks increasing the aircraft’s infrared signature. To counter this, multi-layered molecular treatments are applied so that the heat dissipates gradually into the frame, preventing thermal hotspots visible to infrared sensors.





American fighters rely on a uniform grey finish, which originates from the natural colour of radar-absorbing materials. This scheme allows them to blend seamlessly into the sky under varying light conditions, complementing their doctrine of beyond-visual-range interception.





Equipped with AESA radar systems, they prioritise detecting adversaries at long range, launching missiles, and disengaging swiftly according to the first-sight principle.





The Su-57, however, adopts a pixelated camouflage pattern with jagged geometric shapes and multiple colour bands. This disrupts the optical outline of the aircraft, complicating visual identification during manoeuvres.





More importantly, it interferes with computer vision algorithms used by reconnaissance satellites and drones. By distorting identification patterns, the Su-57 reduces the likelihood of automatic tracking by artificial intelligence systems, adding a new dimension to stealth beyond radar evasion.





Russian doctrine anticipates that when opposing forces both field fifth-generation fighters, long-range stealth advantages may neutralise each other. As combat closes to within visual range, dogfighting becomes inevitable.





The Su-57’s camouflage, combined with radar-absorbing technology, ensures adaptability in both long-range and close-range engagements. This reflects Russia’s emphasis on manoeuvrability, situational awareness, and resilience in contested airspace.





The divergence in design philosophies underscores broader strategic differences. American fighters are optimised for precision strikes and rapid disengagement, while Russian planners prepare for prolonged engagements where deception and survivability are paramount. The Su-57’s pixel camouflage is thus not only a technological innovation but also a manifestation of Russia’s unique approach to air warfare.





Characteristic American F-22, F-35 Jets Russian Su-57 Fighter Jet Surface colour Uniform monochrome grey Digital pixel art Camouflage target Blending into the sky, optimizing radar absorption. Distorting shapes and deceiving AI's vision. Tactical priorities Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air Combat Combining long-range air combat and close-range dogfighting (WVR)





Agencies







