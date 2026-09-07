



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a three‑day official visit to Sri Lanka from 8 to 10 September, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence in an official statement released on Sunday.





During the visit, he will hold consultations with the leadership of Sri Lanka on a wide range of issues. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, strengthening cultural and community ties.





The Defence Minister will lead a high‑level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs. This reflects the seriousness of the engagement and the importance India attaches to its partnership with Sri Lanka.





India and Sri Lanka share deep civilizational ties and a multifaceted partnership. This relationship is anchored by cooperation in regional security, defence, economic and trade matters, as well as strong people‑to‑people connections.





The bilateral relationship gained further momentum when India assisted Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. India also acted as one of the first responders in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in 2025, providing timely assistance. These actions underscored India’s continued commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





The visit also highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This vision places emphasis on regional cooperation, maritime security, and collective growth.





The Defence Minister’s visit is expected to further strengthen traditionally strong and friendly bilateral relations. Key areas of focus will include maritime and defence partnerships, which are mutually beneficial and critical for regional stability.





India’s MAHASAGAR vision expands beyond bilateral ties, aiming to create a framework for regional security and prosperity across the Indian Ocean and beyond. The visit to Sri Lanka is a significant step in advancing this vision.





ANI







