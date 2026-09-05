



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully developed 500-watt pulsed laser diode stacks operating at a wavelength of 905 nanometres.





These high-power laser diode stacks are critical components for laser proximity fuzes integrated into missile systems such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, the New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile, and other platforms employing advanced fuze technology.





Their introduction marks a significant advancement in India’s indigenous capability to design and produce high-performance subsystems for strategic weapon systems.





As part of the technology development and evaluation program, fifty initial prototype laser diode stacks were delivered to the Instruments Research and Development Establishment in Dehradun for trials and evaluation.





This exchange between Solid State Physics Laboratory and IRDE represents a crucial milestone in the collaborative effort to mature pulsed laser diode technology for defence applications. The prototypes will undergo rigorous testing to validate their performance under operational conditions, ensuring their readiness for eventual induction into missile systems.





The laser diode stacks have been engineered by stacking multiple laser diode chips, a design approach that allows scaling of output power while maintaining compactness and reliability. These assemblies have been comprehensively characterised in accordance with applicable military standards, confirming their suitability for demanding battlefield environments.





The emphasis on MIL-standard compliance underscores the robustness of the technology and its ability to withstand extreme conditions such as vibration, shock, and temperature variations.





The achievement reflects the combined expertise of SSPL and IRDE in design, fabrication, packaging, testing, characterisation, and system-level integration.





This synergy between laboratories demonstrates the strength of India’s defence research ecosystem, where specialised institutions contribute complementary skills to accelerate technology development.





The successful delivery of prototypes is expected to pave the way for further trials, refinements, and eventual deployment in strategic applications.





Laser proximity fuzes are vital for modern missile systems as they enable precise detonation at optimal distances from the target, thereby maximising lethality and effectiveness. The integration of indigenous high-power pulsed laser diode stacks into such fuzes reduces dependence on imported components and enhances self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





This development aligns with the broader national objective of strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence production.





Globally, high-power pulsed laser diode technology is being pursued by advanced militaries for applications ranging from missile fuzes to directed energy systems. India’s progress in this domain signals its determination to keep pace with international developments and to secure technological parity in critical subsystems. The successful characterisation and delivery of prototypes will serve as a foundation for scaling production and integrating the technology into operational missile systems.





The collaboration between SSPL and IRDE also highlights the importance of institutional partnerships in accelerating innovation. By combining expertise in physics, optics, and system integration, the two laboratories have demonstrated the ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for national defence.





The next phase of trials will be crucial in validating the operational performance of the laser diode stacks and ensuring their seamless integration into missile platforms.





This achievement is not only a technological milestone but also a strategic enabler for India’s missile programs. The indigenous development of high-power pulsed laser diode stacks strengthens the country’s defence industrial base and enhances its ability to field advanced weapon systems without external dependencies.





The success of this initiative will likely encourage further investments in laser technologies, opening pathways for applications in proximity fuses, directed energy weapons, and other advanced defence systems.





Agencies







