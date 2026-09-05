



India has achieved a significant milestone in its quest for self‑reliance in defence aviation by mastering the production of the hydraulic booster pump for the Su‑30MKI fighter aircraft.





This achievement marks a crucial step towards reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical spares and ensuring uninterrupted operational readiness of the fleet.





The hydraulic booster pump is one of the most complex components within the aircraft’s hydraulic system.





Its production demands precision engineering, adherence to stringent reliability standards, and mastery of advanced aviation manufacturing technologies. Until now, this component had to be imported, making India’s Su‑30MKI fleet vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.





The initiative was organised by the Indian Air Force under its program to localise spare parts for the Su‑30MKI. By indigenising the pump, technical services will now have simplified access to spares, ensuring faster turnaround times for maintenance and repair.





This localisation effort directly strengthens India’s ability to sustain its frontline fighter fleet without external dependency.





The Su‑30MKI remains the backbone of the Indian Air Force, with over 270 aircraft in service. The scale of this fleet makes the availability of indigenous spares vital for maintaining combat readiness.





Any disruption in the supply of critical components could have a direct impact on operational capability, making this achievement strategically important.





The hydraulic booster pump plays a pivotal role in the aircraft’s hydraulic system, which controls essential functions such as flight control surfaces, landing gear, and braking systems.





Mastering its production demonstrates India’s growing competence in manufacturing aviation components that meet exacting standards of reliability and accuracy.





This development also aligns with India’s broader push for self‑reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It reflects a steady progression from assembling aircraft under licence to mastering the production of highly complex subsystems.





Such achievements pave the way for deeper modernisation programs and greater integration of indigenous technology into frontline platforms.





The localisation of the hydraulic booster pump is expected to encourage further collaboration between the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and private sector defence firms.





It also sets the stage for future indigenisation of other critical subsystems, thereby reducing costs, improving supply resilience, and enhancing India’s strategic autonomy in defence aviation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







