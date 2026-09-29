



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is actively marketing India's indigenous ASTRA MK-1 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile to African nations operating Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets.





Ethiopia, Uganda, Angola and Algeria have been identified as potential buyers, with the missile being pitched as a replacement or supplementary BVR weapon for their existing Su-30 fleets.





The ASTRA MK-1, already integrated with the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet, offers a range exceeding 110 km in head-on engagements.





The missile features an indigenous active Ku-band radar seeker and is mechanically and electrically compatible with Russian AKU-58 and APU-170 launch pylons, making integration straightforward for existing Su-30 operators.





Algeria's Air Force, operating approximately 50 Su-30MKA aircraft, represents the largest potential market among the four nations. The Ethiopian Air Force, Uganda People's Defence Force Air Wing, and National Air Force of Angola also operate variants of the Su-30 family, creating a combined potential market for India's defence exporters.





DRDO showcased a scale model of the ASTRA MK-1 at the India Pavilion during AAD 2026 in South Africa, presenting it alongside other Indian defence systems. The pitch aims to offer African Su-30 operators a modern BVR capability without requiring them to replace their existing fighter fleets.





The missile employs inertial guidance with mid-course correction and terminal active radar homing, enabling all-weather beyond-visual-range engagements. It has completed integration with both the Su-30MKI and TEJAS MK-1A, with successful test launches from the Su-30MKI against high-speed unmanned aerial targets reported in July 2025.





India is positioning the ASTRA MK-1 as a direct substitute for Russian R-77 missiles on Su-27, Su-30, Su-35 and MiG-29 aircraft globally. DRDO is offering free integration of the missile into existing Su-30 fleets as part of broader upgrade programs, or bundling it with TEJAS MK-1A contracts to encourage adoption.





The ASTRA MK-1 is now in full-rate production for India's domestic requirements, with technology transfer to private companies planned to boost production capacity and support export orders. The missile travels at speeds exceeding Mach 4 and can reach altitudes of up to 20 km, making it highly effective for air combat scenarios.





Agencies







