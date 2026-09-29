



India’s TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft is finally approaching operational induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) after a series of delays, with both the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) expressing confidence that deliveries will begin before the end of the year.





The TEJAS MK-1A is the latest and more capable variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft family. It is expected to progressively replace the retired MiG-21 fleet and play a central role in rebuilding the IAF’s declining fighter squadron strength.





The IAF has ordered a total of 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters under two contracts worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh crore. The first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, while a follow-on order for 97 aircraft worth around ₹62,370 crore was signed in September 2025.





The first aircraft was originally scheduled for delivery in March 2024. However, delays in receiving GE Aerospace’s F404-IN20 engines, certification requirements and the integration of advanced systems pushed back the timeline.





The engine situation has now improved considerably. GE Aerospace has delivered 10 F404-IN20 engines, enabling HAL to accelerate production. Industry reports also indicate that additional engine deliveries are expected, helping stabilise the production schedule.





Even so, a handful of final technical issues remain. These are primarily linked to radar performance and weapons integration. HAL has described them as last-mile corrections, while the IAF leadership expects them to be resolved within one to two months.





The TEJAS MK-1A incorporates significant improvements over earlier TEJAS variants. These include an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, improved avionics, better maintainability and air-to-air refuelling capability, substantially enhancing operational reach and combat flexibility.





Classified as a 4+ generation fighter, the aircraft is designed to perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while offering a relatively lightweight and cost-effective multi-role combat capability.





HAL plans to hand over around 10 TEJAS MK-1A fighters during FY 2026-27. The company currently possesses the capacity to manufacture 24 aircraft annually across its Bangalore and Nashik production facilities, with further production expansion remaining a possibility.





Provided engine deliveries continue without disruption, HAL believes the initial 83-aircraft contract can be completed within three to four years.





The second batch of 97 aircraft will feature a higher indigenous content level exceeding 64%. These aircraft are expected to incorporate indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar and the Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite, strengthening India's self-reliance in military aerospace technology.





The importance of the TEJAS MK-1A extends beyond aircraft numbers. The IAF presently operates roughly 30 fighter squadrons against an authorised requirement of 42.5 squadrons, making new inductions critical for maintaining operational readiness.





The IAF already fields 30 TEJAS MK-1 fighters and eight trainer aircraft in Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance standards. Over the coming decades, the TEJAS family, including the MK-1, MK-1A and MK-2 variants, is expected to account for approximately 350 aircraft in service.





The MK-1A's induction is also expected to deepen India's domestic aerospace ecosystem, supporting indigenous design, manufacturing, maintenance and component supply chains while reducing long-term dependence on imported combat aircraft.





The delayed induction has highlighted the challenges associated with integrating advanced technologies while simultaneously expanding production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recently emphasised the importance of maintaining firm timelines for major military projects to avoid capability gaps, increased costs and technological obsolescence.





Attention is already turning towards the TEJAS MK-2, a significantly larger and more capable aircraft. HAL has completed the structural assembly and coupling of the first prototype, joining the forward, centre and rear fuselage sections into a complete airframe.





The company is targeting the first ground run by March 2027, with the maiden flight expected later in 2027. Recent industry updates suggest the MK-2 program has entered the aircraft-level integration phase, marking an important milestone in development.





The TEJAS MK-2 will feature a more powerful GE F414 engine, increased payload capacity, greater internal fuel reserves, longer range, enhanced survivability, superior situational awareness and more advanced avionics. HAL and GE Aerospace continue discussions regarding joint production of the F414 engine in India, with the arrangement expected to involve around 80% technology transfer.





Alongside the TEJAS programs, the IAF is pursuing the acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighters from France under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft requirement. The proposed deal is expected to be worth approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore and would significantly boost combat capability.





India already operates 36 Rafale fighters, while the Indian Navy has separately ordered 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for carrier operations.





The government is also pressing ahead with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter project. The AMCA is intended to provide a domestically designed twin-engine stealth platform and reduce reliance on foreign fighter aircraft in the future.





India has additionally explored possible participation in a future European sixth-generation fighter effort linked to France’s Future Combat Air System ambitions. However, uncertainty remains after major changes to the original Franco-German program structure.





For the IAF, the immediate priority remains clear: induct the TEJAS MK-1A, rapidly increase production, restore squadron strength and ensure that both the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA progress without suffering the delays that affected the MK-1A program.





The aircraft has evolved into far more than a replacement for the MiG-21; it is now a cornerstone of India’s long-term combat aviation strategy and defence-industrial ambitions.





Agencies







