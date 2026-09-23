



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for deeper cooperation among Global South nations to counter escalating geopolitical tensions, economic hurdles, severe climate shocks, and mounting strain on the multilateral system.





Speaking at a meeting of Global South Countries organised on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, he outlined a stark assessment of the current international landscape.





The minister highlighted that the global situation is presently defined by expanding conflicts, growing friction in international supply chains and trade, and increasingly fragmented investment flows.





He pointed out the rising debt vulnerabilities across developing nations alongside inadequate development finance, intensifying environmental disruptions, and severe pressures on established international norms and governance structures.





To effectively navigate these headwinds, the External Affairs Minister emphasized that Global South countries must forge a united front to tackle critical operational bottlenecks across supply chains, international finance, and regional connectivity.





He stressed the urgent need to prevent the artificial manipulation of energy availability and pricing, while safeguarding global food security by directly resolving supply disruptions related to essential food grains and fertilisers.





Furthermore, Jaishankar advocated for fair economic and trade practices worldwide, alongside concerted efforts to boost industrialisation and production capabilities across developing markets. He underlined the critical requirement to secure maritime commons and protect the safety and well-being of commercial shipping and seafarers amidst growing global oceanic threats.





Addressing the digital frontier, he drew attention to the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence. He urged world leaders to manage AI-driven transformations carefully to prevent deep digital divides, while demanding greater inclusion for Global South voices within global decision-making bodies.





In a statement shared on social media platform X, the minister remarked that developing nations must build closer economic, technological, and environmental cooperation. He stressed using existing forums to highlight shared concerns while actively striving towards a Reformed Multilateralism.





Parallelly on the sidelines of the assembly, Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani.





Their deliberations centred on key strategic issues, including the situation in the Gulf region, the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





Following the discussion, Antonio Tajani affirmed that Italy and India are continuously solidifying their strategic partnership. He noted that both nations are widening collaboration across critical sectors such as defence, security, Artificial Intelligence, space exploration, critical technologies, and green energy.





Tajani described India as a pivotal nation under Italy's Export Action Plan, reiterating a joint desire to scale bilateral trade exchange to €20 billion by 2029.





He highlighted that both sides aim to tap into the vast potential offered by the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the strategic rollout of the IMEC corridor. The Italian foreign minister also reinforced the shared priority of preserving freedom of navigation across critical maritime routes, noting its paramount importance for international trade safety, regional connectivity, and sustained global economic growth.





ANI







