



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continued his official engagements in Warsaw on Friday, where he called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki and held extensive delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.





The discussions were aimed at strengthening the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and covered pressing global conflicts and emerging geopolitical challenges.





With Sikorski, Jaishankar reviewed the implementation of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28. The review spanned sector-specific areas including trade and investment, space, digital initiatives, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people ties, culture, and multilateral cooperation.





Posting on X after his meeting with President Nawrocki, Jaishankar stated that their conversation focused on advancing bilateral relations and evaluating regional developments. He noted that the dialogue highlighted the positive trajectory of the Strategic Partnership and included exchanges on the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East and West Asia, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the G20.





Jaishankar also emphasised Poland’s role in supporting India’s broader engagement with Europe. He expressed appreciation for Poland’s support towards deeper India-EU cooperation and voiced confidence that the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement would lead to even closer bilateral collaboration.





Addressing major international security issues during his bilateral discussions, Jaishankar underscored the importance of restoring stability in global supply chains. He highlighted vulnerabilities in food, fuel, and fertiliser security and reiterated his position that “endless war must give way to end of war.”





In addition to his meetings with the Polish leadership, Jaishankar engaged with the India-Poland Parliamentary Group led by MP Kinga Gajewska. He stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and legislative engagement, noting that such exchanges would help fashion a contemporary India-Poland relationship. He also discussed regional developments in the larger context of India’s ties with the European Union.





Highlighting the meeting on X, Jaishankar wrote that he looked forward to regular exchanges between the parliamentary friendship groups of both nations. His remarks underscored the role of legislative dialogue in complementing government-to-government cooperation.





Earlier in the week, Jaishankar had visited Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Their discussions centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and on advancing bilateral relations. Jaishankar informed Zelenskyy of his prior talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, which focused on deepening cooperation between New Delhi and Kyiv.





During his engagements in Ukraine, Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance that solutions to the war cannot emerge from the battlefield. He declared that New Delhi stands ready to assist in finding a path toward peace, reflecting India’s consistent position on the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.





Jaishankar’s back-to-back visits to Ukraine and Poland highlight India’s active diplomatic outreach in Europe. His engagements signal New Delhi’s intent to strengthen bilateral partnerships while simultaneously contributing to discussions on regional and global stability.





ANI







