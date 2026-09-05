



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently engaged in high-level discussions in Warsaw during his official visit to Poland. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that he met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to review bilateral ties and deliberate on pressing global challenges.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Jaishankar has a series of meetings lined up in the Polish capital and assured that further details will be shared as the engagements progress.





In a post on X following the bilateral talks, Jaishankar highlighted that the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28. The discussions covered trade and investment, space, digital initiatives, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people ties, culture, and multilateral cooperation.





EAM Jaishankar emphasised Poland’s role in India’s broader engagement with Europe. He noted the importance of Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation and expressed confidence that the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement would lead to even closer bilateral collaboration.





The talks also addressed geopolitical developments, supply chain vulnerabilities, and global resource stability. Jaishankar underscored the need for resilience in supply chains and highlighted challenges in food, fuel, and fertiliser security. He reiterated his position that “endless war must give way to the end of war.”





Jaishankar arrived in Poland on Wednesday as part of his official visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations. Upon his arrival at Warsaw Chopin Airport, he was warmly welcomed by India’s Ambassador to Poland, Neeta Bhushan. The Indian Embassy documented the arrival on X, noting the cordial reception.





India and Poland share a longstanding and friendly relationship characterised by high-level political exchanges and dynamic economic partnerships. Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1954, with both countries historically united in their opposition to colonialism, imperialism, and racism.





The current engagement builds upon this foundation, with the Joint Action Plan 2024–28 serving as a roadmap for cooperation across diverse sectors. The inclusion of advanced areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space reflects the evolving nature of the partnership, while traditional areas like defence, mining, and energy continue to anchor the relationship.





Jaishankar’s Warsaw visit also signals India’s intent to strengthen its role in European affairs, leveraging Poland’s position within the EU to advance strategic and economic interests. The emphasis on multilateral cooperation highlights India’s broader diplomatic outreach in addressing global challenges.





ANI







