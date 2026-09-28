



Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has reaffirmed that Adani Group is its partner for civilian aviation in India, with the companies pursuing a separate commercial-aircraft and regional-connectivity programme from Embraer’s military transport activities.





The clarification was made by Bosco Da Costa Junior, President and Chief Executive of Embraer Defence & Security, who said Embraer’s civil aviation partnership with Adani is intended to address India’s rising requirement for regional air connectivity.





Da Costa said Adani would remain Embraer’s partner on the civilian side, distinguishing the arrangement from its defence-sector industrial partnerships in India.





“Adani is our partner for the civilian side. This is not going to change,” he said, underlining that the group’s role concerns Embraer’s commercial aviation ambitions rather than any military transport-aircraft program.





The arrangement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer on 27 January 2026 to develop an integrated regional transport-aircraft ecosystem in India. The MoU covers potential cooperation in aircraft manufacturing, local supply-chain development, aftermarket services and pilot training.





It also envisages an aircraft assembly line in India, followed by a phased increase in indigenous content.





Neither Embraer nor Adani has publicly disclosed the proposed investment, production rate, factory location, aircraft model or a firm manufacturing timetable. The agreement should therefore be viewed as an industrial framework and a feasibility-driven partnership, rather than a confirmed aircraft-production contract or a declared airline order.





The two companies have said they will evaluate the most viable, advanced and efficient solutions to support India’s regional transport-aircraft ambitions. For Embraer, the partnership offers a route to deepen its presence in one of the world’s most rapidly expanding aviation markets.





For Adani, it represents a significant move into civil aircraft manufacturing, adding to the conglomerate’s existing interests in airports, aviation infrastructure, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, aerospace manufacturing and pilot training.





The proposed partnership could give Adani an end-to-end role across parts of the aviation value chain: airport infrastructure, aircraft assembly, component and supplier development, maintenance support, simulator and pilot-training services, and potentially aftermarket sustainment.





Adani’s aviation footprint is particularly relevant because regional aircraft operations depend on more than the availability of aircraft. They require airport access, maintenance capacity, trained crews, spare parts, dependable technical support and viable route economics on lower-density sectors.





The partnership is intended to support demand for better connections to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where smaller regional aircraft can be more appropriate than larger single-aisle jets.





This places the proposed venture in line with the policy objectives of the government’s UDAN regional-connectivity scheme, which seeks to broaden access to air travel and improve links to under-served destinations.





Adani and Embraer have also linked the venture to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme, with the stated intention of progressively increasing indigenisation after the establishment of an assembly capability. The industrial logic is to move beyond importing finished aircraft and towards developing local capabilities in assembly, engineering, supplier production, maintenance and long-term support.





A final assembly line can create a more substantial domestic aerospace base than a limited parts-supply arrangement.





However, the eventual depth of localisation will depend on the programme’s scale, the aircraft selected, supplier qualification, certification requirements, commercial demand and the willingness of airlines to place firm orders. The companies have not announced whether the proposed assembly line would build a particular member of Embraer’s E-Jet family.





Embraer’s commercial portfolio is centred on regional jets, including aircraft in the approximate 70- to 150-seat market. The company’s newer E2-family aircraft are designed for the regional-jet segment and compete in parts of the market with Airbus’s A220 family, while sitting below the larger single-aisle market dominated by Airbus A320neo-family and Boeing 737-family aircraft.





Reuters reported that Embraer specialises in regional jets carrying roughly 70 to 140 passengers, while its E2 family competes with the Airbus A220 in the sub-150-seat category.





This market segment is important for India because many routes may not initially justify the capacity of a 180-seat or 220-seat narrow-body aircraft. A smaller regional jet can permit airlines to open or sustain routes with lower passenger volumes, while offering higher speed and passenger comfort than a turboprop on longer sectors.





That does not automatically mean an Embraer aircraft will suit every regional route.





Turboprops remain attractive on shorter sectors and at airports with more restrictive runway or operating conditions, while regional jets can be more compelling on routes requiring speed, range or a higher-density cabin. The eventual commercial case for local Embraer production will therefore depend on airline fleet strategies, operating costs, financing, airport infrastructure, fuel prices and route demand.





India’s airline market has historically been dominated by narrow-body aircraft, especially Airbus A320-family and Boeing 737-family jets. A locally supported regional-jet ecosystem could nevertheless create an alternative option for airlines seeking to serve thinner city pairs, build feeder networks and expand from major hubs into smaller cities.





It could also support an aircraft-leasing, maintenance and training ecosystem tailored to regional aviation. Embraer already has an established operating base in India, which provides a starting point for an expanded industrial relationship.





According to the joint Adani-Embraer statement, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft across 11 types operate in India in commercial, business and defence roles. In civil airline service, Star Air operates Embraer E175 and ERJ145 aircraft on regional routes.





If it advances from an MoU into a funded industrial programme with airline orders and certified local production, it could give India a more meaningful role in commercial aircraft assembly and regional-aircraft support.





For now, Embraer’s position is clear: Adani is its designated Indian partner for the commercial aviation and regional-connectivity opportunity, while the companies explore a long-term ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, supply chains, aftermarket support and pilot training.





ANI







