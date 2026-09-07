



EOS-05 has successfully completed its second apogee-raising operation, marking another crucial milestone in its journey towards Geostationary Orbit.





The Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine was fired for 338.9 seconds at 7:00 pm on 06 September 2026. This precise manoeuvre has raised the satellite’s apogee to an estimated 35,786 km, which corresponds to the altitude of a standard Geostationary Orbit. The operation was executed as planned, and the satellite’s health has been confirmed to be normal.





This achievement follows the earlier success of the GSLV-F17 mission, which placed EOS-05 into a higher-than-expected Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The cryogenic third stage of GSLV had delivered an apogee of 31,026 km, exceeding the planned 28,934 km.





That performance allowed EOS-05 to conserve its onboard propellant, giving it a better margin for subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres.





The latest LAM firing is part of a series of carefully planned operations designed to gradually raise the satellite’s perigee and apogee until it achieves a circular Geostationary Orbit. By reaching the 35,786 km apogee, EOS-05 is now significantly closer to its final operational orbit, from where it will provide continuous Earth observation capabilities.





EOS-05, weighing 2,367 kg, is India’s first imaging satellite intended to operate from Geostationary Orbit.





Its mission is to deliver persistent monitoring of the same region, enabling applications such as disaster management, cyclone tracking, flood assessment, forest fire detection, agricultural planning, and environmental monitoring.





The satellite’s extended mission life, made possible by the efficient use of propellant, will enhance India’s strategic and scientific capabilities.





The health of the satellite remains stable, which is critical at this stage of orbit-raising. Each manoeuvre places demands on the propulsion system and structural integrity, and the confirmation of normal status ensures confidence in the mission’s progress. The next operations will focus on circularising the orbit and stabilising the satellite for long-term stationkeeping.





This mission underscores ISRO’s growing expertise in complex orbital mechanics and propulsion management. The successful execution of the LAM firing demonstrates the reliability of India’s satellite propulsion systems and strengthens its position in advanced space technology. EOS-05’s journey highlights the synergy between launch vehicle performance and satellite engineering, ensuring optimal utilisation of resources.





Once EOS-05 reaches its final orbit, it will serve as a continuous eye in the sky, providing India with enhanced Earth observation capabilities from nearly 36,000 km above the planet.





Its extended mission life will ensure long-term benefits across multiple sectors, including national security, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.





ISRO







