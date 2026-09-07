



The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team has arrived in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the El Alamein International Air Show, which will be held from 8 to 10 September at El Alamein International Airport.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the team’s presence at the event highlights India’s growing defence and diplomatic ties with Egypt and marks another milestone in the Air Force’s international engagements.

The Sarang team is the world’s only five-helicopter display team. It will demonstrate its precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of choreographed aerial displays.





Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the team is renowned for demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences.





During the Air Show, the team will perform its famous “Dolphin Leap” manoeuvre. In addition, it will debut a new manoeuvre called the “Spot Stall Turn,” adding further variety to its repertoire.





The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the Sarang display over Egyptian skies will add a distinctive dimension to the event while strengthening ties with international teams participating in the Air Show.





The El Alamein International Air Show brings together leading air forces and professionals from the aerospace, defence and space sectors worldwide. The Sarang team’s participation ensures India’s presence is felt strongly at this global gathering.





Formed in 2002, the Sarang team has consistently flown indigenously built ALH helicopters. Its first international public display was in Singapore in 2004, and the team was ranked among the top 10 display teams in 2005 at the Al Ain Aerobatic Show in the United Arab Emirates.





Since then, Sarang has participated in several prominent international Air Shows, including the MAKS International Air Show in Russia in 2021, the Dubai Air Show in 2021 and 2023, the Bahrain International Air Show in 2024, and the Singapore Air Show in 2024 and 2026.





The team also regularly participates in domestic events and has rendered services during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. Its performances continue to showcase the capabilities of India’s indigenous aviation technology while reinforcing the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force.





ANI







