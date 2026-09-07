



The United States Air Force has confirmed that the F‑22 Raptor will remain in service until at least the 2050s and 2060s, despite being an aircraft that first flew nearly thirty years ago.





This decision reflects the Raptor’s ability to undergo continuous upgrades, making it a platform that has evolved dramatically since its original introduction. Today’s F‑22 is almost unrecognisable compared to its early form, having received successive improvements in avionics, sensors, software, stealth coatings, and weapons systems.





The aircraft’s Mach 2.25 speed and exceptional thrust‑to‑weight ratio allow it to vector thrust and manoeuvre with agility, ensuring superiority in air‑to‑air combat.





These attributes, combined with stealth and supercruise capability, make the Raptor one of the most formidable air‑dominance fighters ever built. Analysts argue that it would likely prevail against Russian Su‑27s and Su‑57s and could outmatch China’s J‑20 Mighty Dragon.





China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force currently operates around 300 J‑20 stealth fighters, is accelerating the J‑35 into service, and has two sixth‑generation aircraft in development.





With the American F‑47 and F/A‑XX still years away from arriving in meaningful numbers, the Pentagon sees retaining and upgrading the F‑22 fleet as essential to avoid an airpower deficit. China’s civil‑military fusion and rapid production capacity make it imperative for the U.S. to sustain the Raptor until future platforms are fielded in strength.





The Pentagon has therefore committed to upgrading every F‑22 airframe, including older ones, rather than retiring any. Structural maintenance and reinforcements have kept the aircraft viable, while its stealth and manoeuvrability continue to challenge even modern air defence systems.





The Raptor’s ability to supercruise without afterburners remains a defining feature, enabling rapid deployment and sustained high‑speed operations.





Lockheed Martin has been engaged in multiple upgrade programs over the years. Nearly a decade ago, the fleet received the 3.2b software upgrade, which significantly enhanced the AIM‑9X and AIM‑120D missile systems.





Improvements included extended range, refined fire control, greater targeting precision, and hardened anti‑jam capabilities. These upgrades have been operational for years, reinforcing the Raptor’s reputation for “first shot, first kill” effectiveness.





The Air Force also pioneered the “Rapid Raptor” program, ensuring the aircraft could deploy worldwide within 24 hours, complete with supplies and maintenance support. This capability remains central to the Raptor’s role in global airpower projection.





More recently, the F‑22 has gained two‑way LINK-16 datalink functionality, enabling seamless communication with the F‑35. Previously limited to one‑way connectivity, this upgrade has transformed joint operations.





Another major enhancement is the installation of an advanced AESA radar, capable of tracking multiple targets and threat trajectories simultaneously. This radar, combined with the aircraft’s sophisticated sensor suite, allows pilots to detect, identify, and engage threats before being detected themselves.





These successive waves of upgrades ensure the Raptor remains a cutting‑edge platform despite its age.





The decision to sustain the F‑22 fleet reflects both strategic necessity and technological adaptability.





While future sixth‑generation aircraft are on the horizon, the Raptor continues to serve as the backbone of U.S. air superiority. Its blend of speed, stealth, manoeuvrability, and upgraded systems ensures it will remain a dominant force well into the mid‑21st century.





Agencies







