



Fly91 is close to finalising an order for at least 20 ATR turboprops, a move that would significantly expand its fleet and reinforce India’s regional connectivity ambitions under the government’s subsidised program.





This comes as the airline has already leased new ATR 72‑600 aircraft and is steadily building its presence across tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities.





Indian regional airline Fly91 is reportedly in advanced discussions to place an order for at least 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco‑Italian manufacturer ATR.





According to three sources familiar with the matter, this would mark a major expansion of the carrier’s fleet and a strong bet on India’s growing regional aviation market. ATR itself declined to comment, while Fly91 did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.





The deal would align with India’s regional connectivity program, which aims to bring dozens of smaller cities into the national air network through subsidies and infrastructure support.





However, several regional carriers have struggled to build sustainable businesses under this scheme, making Fly91’s expansion plans particularly ambitious. The airline’s strategy appears to be focused on measured growth, leveraging turboprops that are well‑suited for short‑haul routes and secondary airports.





Fly91 has already taken delivery of ATR 72‑600 aircraft through leasing agreements with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise and TrueNoord.





These aircraft have expanded its fleet to six units as of early 2026, with operations connecting Goa’s Manohar International Airport to destinations such as Solapur, Jalgaon, Agatti, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and emerging centres like Sindhudurg. The ATR 72‑600 has become the cornerstone of Fly91’s fleet strategy, offering fuel efficiency, short‑field performance, and lower operating costs that make it ideal for underserved regional routes.





The airline has also announced plans to expand services to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nanded, Hubballi, and Dabolim, reinforcing its commitment to tier‑2 and tier‑3 connectivity.





With a stated goal of operating 30 aircraft by 2029, Fly91’s potential order of 20 ATR turboprops would accelerate this trajectory and position it as one of India’s leading pure‑play regional carriers.





Industry observers note that Fly91’s growth reflects broader trends in Indian aviation. Passenger demand is expanding beyond metropolitan hubs, and improved airport infrastructure is creating opportunities for smaller, more efficient aircraft.





The ATR 72‑600, with seating for around 70 passengers and proven economics, is particularly well‑suited to this environment. Leasing and potential direct orders also demonstrate Fly91’s balanced approach to capital efficiency and fleet expansion.





The timing of this possible order is significant. India’s civil aviation sector is projected to require thousands of new aircraft over the next decade, with regional connectivity forming a critical part of this expansion.





Fly91’s move to secure a large turboprop fleet could help it capture market share in a segment where other carriers have struggled, while also supporting government objectives of affordable air travel for smaller cities.





Reuters







