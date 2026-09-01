



INS Nipun, the second indigenously built Nistar-class Diving Support Vessel, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Monday.





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who emphasised that the vessel would position India as the preferred submarine rescue partner for friendly navies in the Indian Ocean Region.





The state-of-the-art platform was designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited. It has been purpose-built for deep-sea diving, salvage, underwater intervention and complex submarine rescue operations.





Measuring 119 metres in length, the ship is equipped with a specialised diving complex capable of supporting saturation, air and heliox diving up to depths of 300 metres.





The vessel incorporates rapid response submarine rescue capability. It is fitted with dynamic positioning systems and Remotely Operated Vehicles for deep-water inspection and intervention.





Alongside her sister ship INS Nistar, INS Nipun significantly enhances the Indian Navy’s specialist capabilities in diving, underwater intervention, salvage and submarine rescue.





Admiral Swaminathan, speaking at the commissioning ceremony, highlighted the critical importance of maintaining vigilance across global maritime highways. He noted the ongoing geopolitical instability in West Asia and stressed that combat readiness remains the foremost responsibility of the Navy. He remarked that the maritime environment is becoming increasingly contested, with evolving threat perceptions demanding constant adaptation.





The Navy Chief underlined that the Western Naval Command continues to safeguard India’s strategic sea lines of communication.





He explained that with West Asia in turmoil, maritime highways under threat, and regional nations rearming rapidly, the addition of INS Nipun’s capabilities would enable the Command to operate effectively above, on and beneath the waves.





INS Nipun has been specifically designed to embark and deploy the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel.





This capability elevates India into an elite group of nations capable of executing complex underwater rescue missions. It also positions India as a preferred submarine rescue partner for friendly navies across the Indian Ocean Region.





Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, stated that with more than 75 per cent indigenous content, the vessel stands as a testimony to India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





He added that the commissioning strengthens the Navy’s capabilities on both seaboards, enabling operations in one of the most challenging and unforgiving environments on Earth – deep-sea diving.





INS Nipun is the second of two Diving Support Vessels ordered by the Indian Navy. In the coming months, the Navy is also set to commission three additional vessels, including a shallow water craft, a warship and a multi-purpose vessel.





These inductions will further expand India’s maritime capabilities and reinforce its position as a regional leader in underwater operations and submarine rescue.





Agencies







