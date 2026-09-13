



France has launched Pegase 26, a 40‑day, 40,000‑kilometre global flight involving four Rafale fighter jets, supported by refuelling and transport aircraft, to project military power, strengthen alliances, and demonstrate commitment to freedom of navigation across the Arctic, Indo‑Pacific, and Middle East.





The mission includes nine stopovers, multinational exercises, and participation with partners such as Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Qatar, and Egypt.





Four French Rafale fighter jets departed Istres air base in southern France on 8 September 2026. The deployment spans three continents and nine stopovers, covering 40,000 kilometres in 40 days.





The aircraft are accompanied by three A330-MRTT Phénix refuelling planes, two A400M Atlas transport aircraft, and around 300 personnel, coordinated from Lyon‑Mont Verdun.





Pegase 26 is the seventh edition of this annual long‑range exercise, first held in 2018. This year’s mission takes an unprecedented northern route over Greenland, Canada, and Alaska before continuing to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Qatar, La Réunion, and Egypt.





The Arctic leg is particularly significant, as climate change is opening new maritime routes, raising strategic concerns about China and Russia’s presence in the High North.





The exercise demonstrates France’s ability to rapidly deploy combat aircraft far from its territory while sustaining operations through aerial refuelling. The jets refuelled mid‑air five times during the 11‑hour flight from Istres to Alaska, supported by an Airbus A400M capable of landing on ice in Greenland. This highlights operational readiness in extreme conditions, from icy polar regions to tropical and desert climates.





Deputy Defence Minister Alice Rufo emphasised interoperability: “We fly together, we land together, we work together.” She noted that joint exercises ensure forces can act immediately in the face of threats. General Julien Sabene, commander of Pegase 26, stressed the importance of exploring new routes to the Indo‑Pacific, ensuring flexibility in case traditional paths become inaccessible.





The mission is highly symbolic. It comes six months after President Emmanuel Macron offered to extend France’s nuclear umbrella to European partners, amid concerns about US reliability. While Pegase 26 is not a nuclear exercise, Rafale jets capable of carrying nuclear missiles are involved, with pilots from France’s Strategic Air Force participating. The aircraft carry only mock conventional armaments to simulate realistic conditions.





France’s commitment to international law and freedom of navigation is central to the mission. The deployment underscores sovereignty exercised through partnerships, with multinational exercises such as Tarang Shakti in India and Amun in Egypt reinforcing cooperation. The Indo‑Pacific leg is particularly important, as France is a resident power with territories and strategic interests in the region.





The mission also strengthens France’s defence‑industrial ties. India, a key partner, is simultaneously negotiating a ₹3.25 lakh crore Rafale procurement deal and exploring participation in France’s sixth‑generation fighter program. Pegase 26 therefore complements broader Indo‑French cooperation in aerospace and defence.





The exercise highlights France’s ability to project power globally, reassure allies, and maintain operational readiness in diverse environments. It demonstrates that sovereignty and security are best exercised within networks of partnerships, reinforcing France’s role as a credible global military power.





AP







