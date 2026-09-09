



The inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco was convened in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the two sides discussed a wide spectrum of areas of mutual interest.





These included training and education, peacekeeping operations, military exercises, medical cooperation, cyber defence, and defence industries. Both delegations agreed to expand defence ties as the partnership approaches its 70th anniversary in 2027.





The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani, Chief of the 2nd Bureau of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.





The Indian delegation comprised officers from the Department of Defence, the three Services, HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Department of Defence Production, DG Armed Forces Medical Services, DRDO, and the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Moroccan delegation is visiting India from 7 to 10 September. Brigadier General Athmani began his visit by paying homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.





The delegation also engaged with defence industries at DPSU Bhawan, New Delhi, gaining first-hand exposure to India’s expanding defence manufacturing capabilities. Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in co-production, joint ventures, technology collaborations, maintenance, and sustainment.





The Moroccan team will also visit the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) to understand India’s military medicine capabilities.





An MoU on defence cooperation was signed during the visit of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to Morocco in September 2025. That agreement provided fresh momentum to bilateral defence relations. The Joint Defence Committee meeting is part of the institutional mechanism established under the MoU.





This engagement reflects India’s growing outreach to North Africa, where Morocco plays a pivotal role in regional security and defence industry collaboration. The meeting also highlights India’s emphasis on expanding defence partnerships beyond traditional allies, with a focus on joint ventures and technology-driven cooperation.





ANI







