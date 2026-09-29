



India's top military leadership and senior government officials used the NDTV Defence Summit 2026 to outline a vision centred on technological superiority, self-reliance, military readiness and credible deterrence against both present and future threats.





The discussions highlighted how artificial intelligence, sixth-generation combat systems, advanced submarines and integrated military architectures are expected to shape the next era of warfare.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that India is already looking beyond fifth-generation combat aircraft and is working towards sixth-generation fighter jets.





He said the country's defence strategy is being built around the requirements of the next 10 to 25 years, with major investments underway in indigenous aircraft engines, drone engines, hypersonic systems, artificial intelligence and next-generation military technologies.









He stressed that India seeks peace and territorial stability but will not compromise on national security. Delivering a strong message on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, he said India remains prepared to conduct strikes against terrorists as long as terrorism continues to be used as a state policy against India.





Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth argued that although technology is accelerating the pace of battles and transforming battlefield awareness, victory is ultimately determined by control of territory.





He warned that modern conflicts are increasingly obscured by information warfare, social media narratives and digital manipulation, but maintained that land remains the ultimate measure of military success.





Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani described artificial intelligence as both an opportunity and a challenge. He said AI will influence every aspect of military operations, including planning, intelligence gathering, logistics and decision-making.





According to him, the armed forces are collaborating closely with national technology institutions to build computing power, data infrastructure, networks and specialised talent required for future warfare.





The CDS also said the military is investing heavily in developing expertise among younger officers and soldiers in areas such as AI, quantum technologies, cyber operations and advanced digital warfare capabilities.





On China, General Subramani stated that the situation along the Line of Actual Control remains stable. He highlighted the importance of continuing dialogue as the best mechanism for maintaining peace and preventing confrontation.





Regarding Pakistan, he said the armed forces are not lowering their guard. He emphasised that the best deterrent against any adversarial misadventure is a force that is fully prepared, capable of responding rapidly and able to deliver clear operational consequences when required.





Naval Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan explained that India's military capability development is entirely threat-driven and continuously adjusted to changes in technology, geography and adversary behaviour.





He noted that disruptions in global shipping routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, reinforced the importance of resilient maritime security and diversified supply chains.





He said self-sufficiency remains a central objective for the Indian Navy. While acknowledging the need for a larger submarine force, he confirmed that India is simultaneously building nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, nuclear-powered attack submarines and conventional submarines. Until newer platforms enter service, the Navy remains confident in its existing fleet.





Air Marshal Tejpal Singh argued that India cannot postpone today's operational requirements while waiting for future technologies to mature. He called for a dual-track approach in which existing capabilities are strengthened while simultaneously constructing the architecture required for fifth-generation and future warfare.





He suggested that India may not be able to leapfrog entire generations of combat aircraft immediately, but it can achieve a generational jump through networked warfare. He highlighted autonomy, distributed sensors, resilient communications and open-mission architectures as essential foundations of future air combat.





French Air and Space Force Vice Chief Dominique Tardif underlined France's deep strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific, citing French territories across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. He described defence and security cooperation in the region as a long-term strategic priority for Paris.





Satellite intelligence company ICEYE highlighted growing India-Europe strategic convergence. CEO Rafal Modrzewski said the firm's synthetic aperture radar satellite network, which now includes 76 satellites, had already supported Indian requirements during Operation Sindoor and demonstrated the value of advanced space-based surveillance capabilities.





One of the summit's most closely watched discussions focused on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Defence Secretary RK Singh reaffirmed that the indigenous stealth fighter remains a national priority and said the first prototype is expected to fly in September 2028 if timelines remain on track.





He disclosed that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited did not qualify for the AMCA prototype-development phase on technical grounds, marking the first time the state-owned aerospace manufacturer has been excluded from an indigenous fighter project.





The government has instead opened the program to private-sector participation in an effort to create a second fighter production line and broaden India's aerospace industrial base. Of seven interested consortia, only three met the required criteria. The prototype phase, fully funded by the government, is valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore.





The Defence Secretary also confirmed that no decision has yet been taken regarding the acquisition of Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter. The statement comes amid growing concerns over China's fleet of more than 500 stealth aircraft, including the J-20 and J-35, and expectations that the J-35 could eventually enter Pakistani service. India is instead pursuing a combination of indigenous fighter development, AI-enabled combat networks and future-generation combat architectures to narrow the capability gap.





The overarching message from the summit was clear: India intends to prepare simultaneously for immediate operational challenges, long-term strategic competition with China, persistent terrorism threats from Pakistan and the technological revolution that is reshaping warfare across land, sea, air, space, cyber and information domains.





Agencies







