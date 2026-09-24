



Raymond Limited announced on Wednesday that it is strategically expanding its engineering and aerospace operations directly into large-scale aircraft structures.





Its subsidiary company, JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited, has successfully won a high-profile tender to execute the complex assembly of wing structures and centre-fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft program in India, Economic Times reported





The major corporate announcement was officially submitted in a regulatory exchange filing by the Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate. The company confirmed that the prestigious contract was formally awarded by a prominent Indian aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturer (OEM), although Raymond chose not to disclose the exact identity of the OEM customer, the specific fighter aircraft program involved, or the monetary contract value of the deal.





This landmark victory marks a planned and ambitious entry for Raymond into the high-technology aircraft structures vertical.





The strategic move enables the iconic group to expand beyond precision machining, micro-component manufacturing, and basic aerospace parts, transitioning into the manufacturing of far larger, highly integrated structural assemblies for combat aviation platforms.





Investors reacted positively to the expansion news on the stock exchanges. Raymond's shares were trading at ₹1,130.25 apiece on the BSE, marking an upward jump of 1.49% on Wednesday as of 1.50 PM, before settling around ₹1,114.90 by the market close, continuing an impressive rally for the stock throughout the calendar year.





A critical aspect of the contract structure is its lean asset model. The indigenous fighter aircraft assembly program is designed to completely leverage the defence OEM customer's existing facilities and infrastructure, thereby permitting Raymond to acquire essential technical expertise, operational experience, and assembly credentials without having to invest substantial capital upfront in building new dedicated manufacturing plants.





Commenting on the strategic development, Rakesh Tiwary, Group Chief Financial Officer of Raymond Group, highlighted that this opportunity holds strategic value far beyond its immediate financial metrics. He emphasised that the deal allows Raymond to make a smooth entry into the lucrative aircraft structures domain while strictly preserving capital efficiency across its balance sheet.





Tiwary further noted that the contract serves as a foundational stepping stone for the company's broader industrial ambitions. It enables Raymond’s aerospace subsidiaries to build critical, proven execution credentials, positioning the organisation to actively participate in significantly larger defence and commercial aerospace programs both within India and across global markets, driven by a steadfast focus on execution excellence.





The group reiterated that this aircraft-structures opportunity will empower JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited to systematically develop advanced capabilities for major structural sub-assemblies.





The capital-light framework ensures that the group achieves technical maturation while maintaining strong financial prudence and operational flexibility.





While the fundamental groundwork is set, Raymond has not publicly revealed the timeline for the commencement of structural production, nor has it outlined the specific financial revenue contribution expected from this defence project over the coming fiscal years.





The aerospace and defence vertical forms an integral component of Raymond's overall strategy to pivot towards engineering-led and high-technology growth sectors. The division supplies precision components and specialised assemblies to a diverse array of major domestic defence entities as well as international aerospace giants.





Following the corporate restructuring and demerger of its lifestyle and real estate businesses into separate entities, Raymond has aggressively expanded its engineering portfolio.





The group operates across two core engineering divisions, including Aerospace and Defence, alongside Tools and Auto Components, holding a global leadership position in traditional hand tools and industrial files while expanding into electric vehicle components and defence manufacturing.





The recent win builds upon sustained commercial momentum in Raymond's aerospace vertical. The group’s defence arm recently secured multi-program aerospace component orders representing over 300 part numbers and 37,000 annual components, creating a robust financial runway alongside impressive quarterly revenue growth exceeding 40% year-on-year to hit ₹123 crore.





Assembling wing structures and centre-fuselage structures requires extreme engineering precision, rigid quality control standards, and specialised manufacturing protocols.





This successful tender position places Raymond's Bangalore-connected manufacturing ecosystem in a prime position to capitalise on India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing and secure bigger contracts worldwide.





Agencies







