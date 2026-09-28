The Indian Air Force commenced the operational phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur on Sunday, following the inaugural ceremony held the previous day.





The multilateral air exercise runs from 26 September to 12 October 2026 under the theme 'Power in Partnership', highlighting the strength derived from collaboration, sharing expertise, and enhancing interoperability among partner air forces. Airspace up to 40,000 feet across Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Phalodi has been earmarked for these extensive manoeuvres.





According to the Ministry of Defence, seven Friendly Foreign Countries—Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—are actively participating in the exercise. Over 40 nations are attending the second edition in total, with dozens acting as observers.





The participating foreign aircraft include the American F-35 Lightning-II, French Rafale, Emirati F-16, Airbus A400M, Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), Lockheed C-130, C-130J, and KC-30A, bringing together a diverse mix of combat, airlift, and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. Six US F-35 stealth fighters and over 200 airmen arrived at Jodhpur, marking the platform's first-ever tactical mission participation alongside the Indian Air Force.





Building upon the successful inaugural edition in 2024, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 offers participating air forces a vital platform for advanced joint training, exchanging operational expertise, and consolidating professional experience.





The participating contingents operate alongside the Indian Air Force, deploying frontline combat assets—including Indian Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, TEJAS, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fighters—and support elements across complex mission scenarios.





The ministry stated that the exercise facilitates professional interactions among aircrew, mission planners, and operational support personnel, placing heavy emphasis on interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety, and a clearer understanding of operational procedures. The engagements allow forces to fly together, share practical experiences, and better understand each other's operating philosophies and capabilities.





This edition of Tarang Shakti encompasses a broader canvas beyond routine flying operations, incorporating a wide array of professional, cultural, and outreach engagements throughout the period. These activities feature a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour showcasing local defence ecosystem hubs to foreign contingents, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours, and structured yoga sessions.





These interactions offer valuable opportunities for professional exchange, exposing foreign partners to India's burgeoning indigenous aerospace and defence industrial ecosystem, while fostering camaraderie among international personnel.





Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the Indian Air Force an ideal opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, high professional standards, and institutional ethos, whilst showcasing India's expanding self-reliant aerospace and defence strength.





Guided by its overarching theme 'Power in Partnership', the exercise reinforces the critical value of international cooperation, operational interoperability, and mutual trust in establishing lasting partnerships among global air forces.





The exercise reaffirms India's firm commitment to constructive defence engagement and enhanced military cooperation to preserve regional peace, security, and stability, whilst bolstering strategic cooperation through shared operational experience.





ANI







