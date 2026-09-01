



The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit formally commenced in Bishkek as heads of state gathered at the Yrys Ordo Congress Hall.





The traditional group photograph was taken, marking the ceremonial start of the high-level gathering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen briefly exchanging words with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the session.





A roundtable discussion was convened at the same venue, led by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is hosting the summit and serving as its chairman. The dialogue involved leaders of the member countries, reflecting the cooperative spirit of the organisation.





Alongside Prime Minister Modi, the summit saw the participation of President Xi Jinping of China, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan. Their presence underscored the strategic weight of the SCO in Eurasian affairs.





The SCO Summit brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer nations, Afghanistan and Mongolia. This year’s gathering is particularly significant as it coincides with the organisation’s 25th anniversary. The expanded “SCO Plus” format has also been introduced, widening participation to leaders from associated countries.





The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents nearly 25 per cent of global GDP. Its member states are committed to fostering long-term relations of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation. The guiding principles are rooted in universally recognised norms of international law, ensuring a framework of stability and trust.





The summit’s objectives include strengthening mutual trust, promoting multilateral interaction, maintaining peace and security, addressing new challenges and threats, and encouraging effective cooperation across diverse spheres. Economic growth, social development and cultural exchanges remain central to the agenda.





Prime Minister Modi’s participation highlights India’s priorities within the SCO, particularly in the areas of security, connectivity and opportunity. India has been a full member since 2017, and Modi is expected to articulate India’s vision for a secure and cooperative Eurasian region during his address.





The expanded format has drawn leaders from beyond the core membership. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe are among those attending. Their presence reflects the growing influence of the SCO as a platform for dialogue and collaboration.





The summit is poised to deliberate on pressing regional and global issues, ranging from security and terrorism to economic integration and cultural cooperation. The inclusion of diverse partners underlines the SCO’s ambition to shape a multipolar world order anchored in cooperation and mutual respect.





ANI







