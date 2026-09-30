



India and China are steering their bilateral engagement forward under the strategic guidance exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at their BRICS Summit meeting in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the leaders-level dialogue on the summit's sidelines had set the tone for renewed diplomatic momentum, with both sides now working to operationalise that direction.





Prime Minister Modi used the opportunity to flag India's core concerns and pressed for reciprocal sensitivity, framing the relationship around what he termed the "three mutuals" — mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.





This triad of principles has become India's anchor for managing a complex tie that has seen both cooperation and friction, particularly along the Line of Actual Control.





The Prime Minister reiterated that peace and tranquillity in border areas are non-negotiable prerequisites for any sustained advancement in broader bilateral ties, urging strict adherence to existing border agreements and understandings.





Both governments have reaffirmed their intent to resolve the long-pending boundary question through a strategic, long-term political lens, aiming for an outcome that is fair, reasonable and acceptable to both sides.





Beyond the border, the leaders agreed to widen convergence on regional and global challenges, signalling a willingness to coordinate more closely on multilateral issues where interests align.





India's approach to the boundary question remains rooted in patient, constructive diplomacy, with the MEA underscoring that the leaders' commitment reflects the long-term interests of both peoples.





China's official readout struck a conciliatory note, casting the two Asian giants as "partners rather than rivals" and acknowledging India's positions on Taiwan and Tibet, while asserting that no anti-China activities would be permitted from Indian soil.





Separately, the MEA addressed speculation over India's stance on Turkey's bid for full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, with Jaiswal clarifying that such decisions rest on collective consensus among SCO members.





The ministry's latest comments arrive as New Delhi implements the leadership-level guidance from the BRICS meeting, while continuing to stress that mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity must underpin the India-China relationship.





ANI







