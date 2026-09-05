



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a Navratna Defence PSU, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global maritime organisation DNV at the SMM Hamburg Maritime Trade Fair in Germany on 2 September 2026.





The partnership will advance digital shipbuilding, green technologies, and high-tech maritime solutions, reinforcing India’s defence and commercial shipbuilding capabilities.





The MoU was signed in Hamburg during one of the world’s most prestigious maritime trade fairs. GRSE, headquartered in Kolkata, is India’s leading warship builder with a legacy of delivering over 118 warships to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. DNV, headquartered in Norway, is a globally recognised classification society and maritime advisory organisation with expertise in certification, technical assurance, sustainability, and digitalisation.





The collaboration brings together GRSE’s established expertise in warship design, shipbuilding, and marine engineering with DNV’s global leadership in classification, certification, technical assurance, and sustainability.





The partnership will focus on advanced warships and specialised vessels, green shipping and sustainable technologies, digital shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0 applications. It will also cover skill development, training, and knowledge exchange to strengthen workforce capabilities.





The agreement is expected to support GRSE in adopting advanced shipbuilding practices aligned with global maritime standards. By integrating digitalisation and green technologies, GRSE aims to enhance its competitiveness in both defence and commercial shipbuilding. This includes the application of artificial intelligence in ship design, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing processes.





The partnership comes at a time when GRSE has been expanding its footprint globally. Recently conferred Navratna status, the shipyard has gained greater financial and operational autonomy, enabling it to pursue international collaborations and large-scale investments.





GRSE has also signed a parallel MoU with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. of the Netherlands to explore the design and construction of advanced dredgers in India, further diversifying its portfolio.





DNV’s involvement will provide GRSE with access to cutting-edge sustainability frameworks, digital assurance platforms, and advanced classification standards.





This will help GRSE meet international benchmarks in green shipping, including compliance with decarbonisation targets and environmentally sustainable marine technologies.





The collaboration is expected to accelerate India’s efforts to modernise its shipbuilding industry and reduce reliance on foreign yards.





The partnership also aligns with India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programs, reinforcing indigenous defence production and maritime self-reliance.





GRSE’s ongoing investments in brownfield and greenfield shipbuilding projects, including expansions in West Bengal and Gujarat, will benefit from the infusion of DNV’s expertise in digitalisation and sustainability.





The MoU is strategically significant as India aims to break into the world’s top ten shipbuilding nations by 2030 and the top five by 2047. GRSE’s collaboration with DNV will contribute to achieving these targets by enhancing technological sophistication, workforce skills, and global competitiveness.





The agreement underscores GRSE’s transformation into a global competitor in shipbuilding, combining its defence shipyard legacy with advanced digital and green technologies. It reflects India’s determination to strengthen its maritime industrial base and emerge as a leading maritime power by 2047.





ANI







