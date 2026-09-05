



India and Poland have moved forward with a strong reaffirmation of their Strategic Partnership, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored in Warsaw.





He described the bilateral progress as highly encouraging, noting that both sides are finalising new agreements in areas such as cybersecurity, space, clean coal, classified information, and critical minerals.





Speaking alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, Jaishankar reviewed the Action Plan agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland two years ago.



He characterised the outcome as a “solid report card”, pointing to an uptick in trade and investments, deeper defence collaboration, expansion in mining and energy, and new opportunities in space, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and innovation.





Jaishankar highlighted Poland’s role in India’s wider engagement with the European Union. He emphasised that the ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the EU, described by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the “mother of all deals”, would open immense economic opportunities. Poland, as a key EU member, stands to benefit significantly from this process.





He linked the India-EU trajectory to the broader restructuring of global governance, stressing that the world is moving towards multi-polarity with a focus on de-risking and diversification. India views the EU as an important pole in this transformation, and Poland’s influence within the bloc is expected to encourage this trend.





Institutional frameworks are being strengthened, with recent Foreign Office Consultations, meetings of the Joint Commission, and upcoming sessions of the defence working group. Agreements under negotiation span multiple domains, including cyber security, space, clean coal, classified information, and critical minerals, which Jaishankar said would add “texture and substance” to bilateral ties.





On cultural and youth exchanges, Jaishankar announced that the second edition of the Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program will take place in October. He expressed appreciation for Indology and Sanskrit programs in Polish universities, underlining the importance of cultural and academic linkages.





Arriving in Warsaw directly from Kyiv, Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance on the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. He stressed that “endless war must give way to an end to war”, warning that each additional day brings more death, destruction, and global costs.





He called for dialogue and diplomacy, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s recent public remarks, and urged collective efforts to support initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.





The discussions also covered developments in the Gulf, West Asia/Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar cautioned against the cascading impact of regional instability on global supply chains and economic security.





He noted that the world is grappling with multiple wars alongside challenges in food, fuel, and fertiliser availability, making supply chain resilience an urgent concern. He emphasised that India and Poland, as democracies and open societies, can cooperate to shape the direction of global debates.





Earlier, Jaishankar met Polish President Karol Nawrocki and held extensive delegation-level talks with Sikorski. These engagements focused on strengthening the India-Poland Strategic Partnership while addressing global conflicts and emerging geopolitical challenges. The review of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28 covered sector-specific areas, reinforcing the comprehensive nature of bilateral cooperation.





ANI







