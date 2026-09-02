



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is expected to soon approve Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s ₹13,500 crore design development plan for the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), a decisive step that will advance India’s indigenous medium-lift helicopter program, MoneyControl reported





This milestone comes as HAL and Safran have finalised the Aravalli turboshaft engine contract, which will power both the IMRH and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).





The CCS approval will mark a critical transition for the IMRH program, moving it from the costing committee’s clearance stage into formal design development. The allocation of ₹13,500 crore ensures funding for the first phase, which will focus on design development before prototype construction and testing.





HAL is developing the IMRH as an indigenous medium-lift helicopter for the Indian Air Force and Army. The platform is intended to replace the ageing fleet of Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters, which currently form the backbone of India’s rotary-wing transport capability.





The IMRH will be a 13-ton twin-engine helicopter designed for diverse missions including troop transport, logistics, disaster relief, and combat support.





The naval variant, DBMRH, is being developed for the Indian Navy. It will incorporate features such as folding rotors, corrosion-resistant materials, and reinforced landing gear to operate from aircraft carriers and warships. Both IMRH and DBMRH will rely on the new-generation Aravalli turboshaft engine.





The Aravalli engine, co-developed under the SAFHAL joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, is in the 3,500–4,000 shaft-horsepower class.





It will undergo complete design, development, manufacturing, supply, and lifecycle support in India. The contract signed in late August 2026 represents a landmark in India’s aerospace self-reliance, shifting from licensed production to joint intellectual property development.





The engine development schedule will directly influence the helicopter program timelines. Since both IMRH and DBMRH are twin-engine platforms, the Aravalli must be fully developed, integrated, and tested before either helicopter can enter operational service. HAL expects prototype rollout by 2028, flight trials in 2029, and certification by 2031, aligning with the engine’s maturity schedule.





HAL’s order book has grown significantly, standing at ₹2,54,538 crore as of May 2026, up from ₹1,89,302 crore the previous year. The IMRH program alone is expected to replace over 240 Mi-17 helicopters across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, reinforcing HAL’s dominance in medium-lift rotorcraft.





The CCS clearance will also unlock immediate execution and prototype funding, ensuring HAL can begin detailed design work and industrial preparation. HAL plans to invest ₹12,000 crore by 2030 to establish advanced helicopter and engine infrastructure, further strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem.





Strategically, the IMRH program represents a major step in import substitution. By replacing Russian-origin helicopters with indigenous platforms, India reduces long-term maintenance reliance on external vendors and insulates itself from geopolitical supply risks.





The Aravalli engine program also ensures technology transfer and propulsion sovereignty, enabling India to master one of the most complex domains of aerospace engineering.





Beyond military applications, the Aravalli engine offers potential for civil markets such as offshore transport, utility missions, and VVIP travel. The program is expected to catalyse indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and creating high-margin lifecycle support revenues for decades.





HAL’s collaboration with Safran builds upon a long-standing relationship that began with the Artouste engines powering the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, followed by the Shakti engine family for the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.





The Aravalli program elevates this partnership to a new level, focusing on medium-lift rotorcraft platforms for both India and global markets.





The CCS nod will therefore not only advance the IMRH and DBMRH programs but also reinforce India’s broader aerospace ambitions, creating thousands of jobs in engineering, metallurgy, and composites, while strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.





Agencies







