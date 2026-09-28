



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, recalled the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, stating that Indian citizens accounted for the largest group of victims outside of Americans. He conveyed his deep condolences to the affected families on behalf of the nation.





He noted that 2026 marks 25 years since the terror attacks, recalling his 2014 visit to New York as Prime Minister to pay tribute to those who lost their lives at the World Trade Centre.





These comments followed India exercising its right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly. Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address, pointing out that 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden was discovered hiding near Pakistan's top military academy, criticising the current Pakistani government.





The 9/11 attacks involved 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacking four commercial planes, resulting in two hitting New York’s World Trade Centre, one striking the Pentagon in Virginia, and another crashing in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Official figures confirm 2,977 people died in the coordinated attacks.





Prime Minister Modi also reflected on the upcoming 10th anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes, conducted on 28–29 September, where Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Control to destroy terror hideouts. He remarked that the action established a new counter-terrorism posture for the country.





He stressed that over the last decade, operations like the Balakot airstrike and 'Operation Sindoor' have consistently demonstrated India's firm stance to neutralize cross-border threats, signalling a decisive shift in national defence policy.





Recalling domestic terror incidents, including the 13 September 2008 serial blasts in Delhi and the subsequent 26/11 Mumbai attacks, PM Modi highlighted how previous calls for firm action against Pakistan were neglected. He asserted that India now adheres strictly to a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.





ANI







