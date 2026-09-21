



Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree alleged that Saudi forces carried out 28 airstrikes across Yemen in the past 24 hours. He stated that the raids targeted the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib.





According to Saree, the strikes were launched by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases.





Saree further claimed that the latest attacks brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of the escalation against the Houthis to 760. He accused Saudi Arabia of intensifying its campaign against Yemeni civilians and vowed that the group would continue its retaliatory operations.





The Houthis announced that their forces had carried out two military operations in response. They said ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, were used to target sensitive sites in Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu. The group claimed that both operations were successful, resulting in massive fires at the targeted locations.





This marked the first time the Houthis directly targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the ongoing conflict. The group described the Saudi strikes on Sana'a as “ISIS-style tactics” involving indiscriminate bombings against civilians.





Amidst the escalation, the United States issued a security alert for its mission in Saudi Arabia. American government employees were instructed to obtain special authorisation for all official and personal travel to Taif and Yanbu. The US Mission urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures.





President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington maintains ongoing contact with the Houthis. He stated that the group had agreed not to attack American personnel. However, reports indicated that the US administration was reviewing potential military options against the Houthis following their missile attack on Riyadh, which Saudi forces intercepted.





Trump cut short an overnight stay at Camp David and returned to the White House early on Saturday evening. CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas reported that discussions at the presidential retreat focused on strike options concerning Yemen.





Following these deliberations, US embassies across the Middle East issued security warnings to American citizens about possible retaliatory attacks.





The regional security climate has grown increasingly complex, with tensions involving Iran, Yemen, and Western interests. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasised the seriousness of the Houthi threat, noting that military intervention could have ended the conflict swiftly if not for concerns over civilian casualties.





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Turkiye would have “no difficulty” meeting Saudi Arabia’s military needs under the Mecca Alliance.





He stressed that Saudi Arabia should avoid being drawn into the wider confrontation between Iran and the United States. Ankara continues to monitor the situation closely as the conflict in West Asia widens.





ANI







