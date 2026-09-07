



Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Saturday addressed the newly commissioned officers of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, reminding them that the human element remains the decisive factor in modern warfare.





He urged them to build courage like a muscle and stressed that outcomes of combat will always be determined by leaders who inspire, persist, and persevere.





He emphasised that while the character of warfare has changed with new weapons and domains, war fundamentally remains a human endeavour. He noted that despite long-range precision strikes, advanced sensors, and multi-domain operations, the results of battles will continue to rest on the men and women who fight and lead.





Admiral Swaminathan drew from nearly four decades of service since his commissioning in 1987 to highlight the dramatic transformation of warfare.





He suggested five guiding principles for the young officers: treat the mind as the primary weapon, remain lifelong students, build courage as a muscle, instinctively place service before self, and make trust their currency.





He underscored the importance of joint operations among the armed forces, invoking the Vedic principle “Samāno Mantraḥ” (Our Purpose Is One), and urged all services to train, operate, and prevail together. He praised the precision of the drill, the immaculate bearing, smart turnout, and confidence of the cadets, noting that these qualities reflect the highest traditions of the institution.





Congratulating the 365 graduating cadets, including 17 officers from friendly foreign nations, Admiral Swaminathan reminded them that the ‘Antim Pag’ (Final Step) of Academy life is in reality the ‘Pratham Pag’ (first step) of a new journey defined by honour, duty, courage, integrity, responsibility, and selfless service to the nation. He urged them to lead from the front and make their families, Academy, and nation proud.





He extended compliments to the Champion Company, Kohima, and to all award winners. He wished the officers “fair winds and following seas,” echoing the Navy’s tradition of encouragement and support. A total of 313 Officer Cadets and 29 Officer Cadets (Women) were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian defence force.





Additionally, seven Officer Cadets and ten Officer Cadets (Women) from friendly foreign countries including Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Bhutan, and Lesotho successfully completed their training, strengthening bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across borders.





The Passing Out Parade of SCC-122 and SSC (W)-36 courses was held at the historic Parameswaran Drill Square. Following the parade, the solemn Pipping Ceremony took place, where newly commissioned officers adorned with insignia pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and commitment to safeguarding the nation.





The Chief of Naval Staff presented the Sword of Honour and bronze medal to BUO Gurkeerat Singh Hora, the OTA gold medal to AUO Abhinab Chauhan, and the silver medal to ACA Niket Singh Tomar. The event was witnessed by Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez, Commandant OTA, Lt Gen Ulhas Kirpekar, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, and foreign service attaches from Sudan, Uganda, and Seychelles.





PTI







