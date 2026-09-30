



The opening ceremony of the India–Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2026 was held in Oskemen, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, marking the start of the joint training phase.





The ceremony was presided over by Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Senior Kazakh military officials and Colonel Pankaj Vidyarthi, India’s Defence Attaché to Kazakhstan, also attended the event.





Addressing the participating troops, Major General Maralov and Colonel Arun Dev Singh Jamwal, Commander of the Indian contingent, conveyed their best wishes to both contingents for the successful conduct of the exercise.





The ceremony marked the beginning of coordinated training and interaction between the Indian and Kazakh troops. It also provided an opportunity for the participating personnel to strengthen camaraderie, mutual trust and professional understanding.





KAZIND-2026 is the ninth edition of the India–Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise. The exercise is being conducted in Oskemen from 28 September to 11 October 2026.





The Indian Armed Forces have deployed a 60-member contingent, drawn mainly from a battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services and the Indian Air Force. Kazakhstan is fielding a contingent of similar strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces.





The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capability of the two forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate.





Training will focus on joint counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Key areas will include joint planning and execution, air mobility, and the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities.





The participating troops will practise responses to terrorist actions, including raids, search-and-destroy missions, cordon-and-search operations, and the securing of helipads and landing sites.





The exercise will also include Special Heliborne Operations, requiring the two contingents to coordinate the movement, deployment and employment of troops by helicopter in challenging operational environments.





A Joint Command Post and an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre will be established to support coordinated planning, information-sharing and execution of operations.





The training will culminate in a comprehensive validation exercise. During this phase, the two contingents will jointly apply their rehearsed tactics, techniques and procedures against a simulated terrorist threat.





KAZIND-2026 will allow the Indian and Kazakh forces to exchange operational experience and improve their ability to conduct joint missions. The exercise will further deepen military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.





It will also reinforce India and Kazakhstan’s shared commitment to regional peace, stability and collective security.





ANI







