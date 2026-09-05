



Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed confidence that India and Poland will soon achieve their bilateral trade target of ₹83,000 crores, emphasising that both nations are keen to make greater use of their political and economic potential.





Speaking during a joint press briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Poland, Sikorski noted that bilateral trade between the two countries had reached ₹52,290 crores last year.





He stressed the importance of expanding economic ties further and said he was confident that the target of ₹83,000 crores would be achieved soon.





He underlined that Poland and India should translate their long-standing friendly relations into greater economic cooperation, including trade, joint investments, defence collaboration, and technology partnerships. Sikorski remarked that these friendly relations could bring tangible benefits to both nations and urged that the partnership should shift into a higher gear.





Highlighting defence and new technologies, particularly the space sector, Sikorski said these areas hold significant potential for deeper cooperation. He pointed to opportunities in defence industries and advanced technology projects as key drivers of future collaboration.





The Polish Foreign Minister also welcomed the role of companies from both countries in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. He referred to the historic Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station, which brought together Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, as a symbol of the growing partnership.





He emphasised that Poland and India have the opportunity to build on their friendship, which spans many decades, and make better use of their political and economic potential. Sikorski described this friendship as a foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





The Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister hosted Jaishankar for talks covering a broad range of bilateral and international issues. According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions focused on implementing the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, with emphasis on cooperation in defence, space, and shipbuilding.





The two sides also discussed the security situation in Europe, multilateral and regional cooperation, and matters relating to monuments and commemoration. Cooperation between think tanks was also highlighted as an important area of engagement.





The talks come as India and Poland seek to deepen their Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation beyond traditional areas into emerging technologies, defence production, space exploration, and investment.





ANI











