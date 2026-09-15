



India and Vietnam have agreed to designate 2027 as the 'Year of India-Vietnam Friendship' to commemorate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.





This decision was formalised during the 19th Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held in New Delhi between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.





Le Hoai Trung arrived in the capital on Saturday while attending the 18th BRICS Summit under India’s chairship. The Ministry of External Affairs recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with Vietnamese President and Communist Party General Secretary To Lam during his state visit in May 2025 had provided renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship.





The Joint Commission Meeting was described as productive and outcome-oriented, with both sides reviewing the full spectrum of engagement under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Defence and security cooperation was a central theme, with ministers identifying pathways for deeper collaboration, including co-production of Indian defence equipment.





On the economic front, talks focused on expanding trade, investments, and resilient supply chains. Vietnam agreed to address market access issues for Indian pharmaceuticals, marine products, and agricultural goods. Both countries also committed to strengthening financial, port, and air connectivity while exploring new opportunities in space exploration and nuclear energy.





Cultural and people-to-people ties were emphasised, with both delegations noting the growing popularity of Yoga in Vietnam. They pledged joint heritage conservation efforts, agreed on cooperation regarding standards for seafarers, and welcomed Vietnam’s active role in India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.





The ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to close coordination in multilateral forums. Vietnam’s role as a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy was highlighted, with satisfaction expressed over the growing trajectory of the partnership anchored in civilisational links.





The two sides agreed to convene the next Joint Commission Meeting at a mutually convenient date. During the meeting, Le Hoai Trung praised India’s leadership at the BRICS Summit, attributing its successful outcome to New Delhi’s proactive diplomacy. He congratulated India for guiding the summit to a meaningful consensus and a substantive declaration.





EAM Jaishankar noted that bilateral ties had progressed significantly since the last Joint Commission Meeting three years ago. He highlighted two important state visits from Vietnam, including the most recent by President To Lam, which elevated ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He stressed that the 19th JCM provided an opportunity to translate political momentum into tangible outcomes for the people.





EAM Jaishankar further underlined Vietnam’s importance in India’s Act East Policy and its role in the broader ASEAN framework. He thanked Prime Minister Le Minh Hung for his participation in the BRICS Summit, which was held under India’s chairship.





Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister Hung on the sidelines of the summit, reviewing progress in bilateral ties. Modi welcomed Vietnam’s participation as a Partner Country in BRICS and reaffirmed the elevation of ties during To Lam’s state visit.





India and Vietnam’s friendship was described as time-tested, rooted in civilizational heritage, mutual trust, and understanding. Vietnam remains a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and an important partner in its wider Southeast Asian engagement.





India’s chairship of BRICS in 2026 came amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change, and resource pressures. India focused on translating expanded representation into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes while building consensus among diverse members.





The BRICS grouping now comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. Alongside them, 10 partner countries including Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam participated in the summit.





ANI







