



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held substantive discussions in Auckland with New Zealand’s Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, on Monday. The talks centred on strategic issues, including the plan to conduct the maiden bilateral naval exercise between the two countries in 2027.





The Indian Navy confirmed that the discussions focused on expanding cooperation under the bilateral maritime security framework. Both sides emphasised boosting operational ties and improving maritime information-sharing mechanisms to strengthen collaboration between the two forces.





Building upon the India–New Zealand Maritime Security Cooperation Arrangement, the two Chiefs exchanged views on enhancing the partnership between the navies. They discussed advancing operational engagement, including the inaugural bilateral naval exercise in 2027, and explored ways to ensure more effective maritime information exchange.





Upon his arrival in Auckland, Admiral Swaminathan was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri welcome at Te Taua Moana Marae, located at the HMNZS Philomel naval base. The Indian Navy described the ceremony as a powerful expression of Manaakitanga, respect and welcome, deeply woven into the identity of the New Zealand Navy. It was highlighted as a uniquely New Zealand beginning to a visit anchored in enduring bonds, mutual respect and shared maritime traditions.





During his official itinerary, Admiral Swaminathan also held consultations with the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi. The Indian High Commission in New Zealand noted that the visit comes at a time when India and New Zealand have elevated their bilateral relationship and strengthened maritime cooperation.





Admiral Swaminathan’s engagements in New Zealand followed a series of official meetings in Australia, underscoring India’s broader Indo-Pacific outreach and commitment to deepening defence and maritime partnerships in the region.





ANI







